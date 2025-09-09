Who Is Sudan Gurung? The Activist Leading Gen-Z Movement In Nepal

The Nepal government has rolled back its decision to block social media platforms after days of mass protests by young demonstrators spiraled into violence, leaving at least 19 people dead and more than 300 injured. The reversal was announced late Monday night by Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung, following an emergency Cabinet session.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Information had directed authorities to restore access to 26 platforms, including Facebook, X, and WhatsApp, which had been banned last week over non-compliance with government registration rules.

Appealing for calm, Gurung urged the protesting youth to end their agitation. But anger on the streets had already boiled over hours earlier, when demonstrators stormed the Parliament complex in Kathmandu. Security forces responded with water cannons, tear gas and live rounds, eyewitnesses reported, as per PTI. The violent crackdown triggered the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. By late evening, access to social media was restored across the country.

Who Is Sudan Gurung? The Face Of The Movement

At the forefront of the protests is Sudan Gurung, a 36-year-old activist and president of Hami Nepal, a youth-led NGO that has rapidly grown into a powerful civic movement.

Gurung’s activism is rooted in personal tragedy—he lost a child during a devastating earthquake. Since then, he has devoted himself to nonviolent resistance, encouraging students to attend rallies in school uniforms and carry books, turning the demonstrations into a striking symbol of peaceful defiance, as per a report on India Today.

Before the blackout, Hami Nepal relied heavily on social media to share protest routes and safety instructions, using digital tools to mobilise participants and protect them from violence. His leadership has become a rallying point for Nepal’s frustrated Generation Z, who see in him a voice for their demand for transparency and accountability.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Gujarati Woman Caught Stealing At Target Store In US, Breaks Down When Questioned