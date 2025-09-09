Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWho Is Sudan Gurung? The Activist Leading Gen-Z Movement In Nepal

Who Is Sudan Gurung? The Activist Leading Gen-Z Movement In Nepal

In Nepal, youth-led demonstrations spearheaded by activist Sudan Gurung, driven by frustration and demands for accountability, compelled the government to reverse its decision.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Nepal government has rolled back its decision to block social media platforms after days of mass protests by young demonstrators spiraled into violence, leaving at least 19 people dead and more than 300 injured. The reversal was announced late Monday night by Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung, following an emergency Cabinet session.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Information had directed authorities to restore access to 26 platforms, including Facebook, X, and WhatsApp, which had been banned last week over non-compliance with government registration rules.

Appealing for calm, Gurung urged the protesting youth to end their agitation. But anger on the streets had already boiled over hours earlier, when demonstrators stormed the Parliament complex in Kathmandu. Security forces responded with water cannons, tear gas and live rounds, eyewitnesses reported, as per PTI. The violent crackdown triggered the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. By late evening, access to social media was restored across the country.

Who Is Sudan Gurung? The Face Of The Movement

At the forefront of the protests is Sudan Gurung, a 36-year-old activist and president of Hami Nepal, a youth-led NGO that has rapidly grown into a powerful civic movement.

Gurung’s activism is rooted in personal tragedy—he lost a child during a devastating earthquake. Since then, he has devoted himself to nonviolent resistance, encouraging students to attend rallies in school uniforms and carry books, turning the demonstrations into a striking symbol of peaceful defiance, as per a report on India Today.

Before the blackout, Hami Nepal relied heavily on social media to share protest routes and safety instructions, using digital tools to mobilise participants and protect them from violence. His leadership has become a rallying point for Nepal’s frustrated Generation Z, who see in him a voice for their demand for transparency and accountability.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Gujarati Woman Caught Stealing At Target Store In US, Breaks Down When Questioned

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Sudan Gurung
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
World
Another Nepal Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests, Information Minister's House Set On Fire
Another Nepal Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests, Information Minister's House Set On Fire
World
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget