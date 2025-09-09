Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gen Z Brings Nepal Govt To Knees: Youth-Led Protest Shakes Political Order, Calls Out ‘Nepokids’ In Govt

In Nepal, the demonstrations largely organised by members of Generation Z (Gen Z), culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli following widespread unrest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Once dismissed in LinkedIn posts as “difficult to work with,” Generation Z (Gen Z) has now redefined the limits of youth activism, demonstrating that age and experience are not prerequisites for political change. A wave of protests led by young activists in Nepal has brought national attention to issues of governance, social media policy and public accountability. The demonstrations, largely organised by members of Generation Z, culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli following widespread unrest.

Who Are Gen Z?

Born between 1997 and 2012, Gen Z is the first generation to grow up fully immersed in digital technology and social media. With instant access to information, they are pragmatic, socially conscious, and value-driven. Shaped by global events like the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, they are financially cautious yet entrepreneurial, often balancing online learning with self-directed ventures. Mental health, authenticity and work-life balance are central to their worldview and they actively engage with issues ranging from climate change and equality to social justice and mental wellness.

Yet Gen Z faces unique challenges. Constant exposure to rapid digital content has contributed to shorter attention spans, reliance on technology, and heightened stress from social comparisons. Interpersonal skills and physical well-being sometimes take a backseat to online engagement.

But as Nepal has shown, the Gen Z has used these very traits—tech fluency, connectivity, and adaptability—to leverage as formidable tools for societal change.

The Nepal Uprising

In Nepal, Gen Z activists had long campaigned against corruption. Using platforms such as Reddit, Instagram, and X, they exposed the extravagant lifestyles of children of ministers and other influential figures.  Earlier, 'Nepo Kid' became a massive trend questioning politicians of their children in government.

When the government banned 26 social media platforms—ostensibly to curb dissent—the move only fueled outrage, mobilising students and youth across Kathmandu.

Protests escalated quickly. Demonstrators defied curfews, faced heavy police deployment and even stormed private residences of top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, while vandalizing the Parliament. Police action on Monday resulted in at least 19 deaths, intensifying public anger. By Tuesday, Oli resigned, bowing to the relentless pressure from an organised, digitally empowered generation.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
