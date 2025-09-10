The death toll from the September 8 Gen-Z-led protests in Nepal has surged to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed on Wednesday evening. The violent demonstrations, which erupted over demands for transparency and the lifting of the social media ban, left more than 1,000 people injured. Rights groups have condemned the crackdown, while Indian carriers announced the resumption of services to Kathmandu after a two-day suspension.

In a press release, the Health Ministry said 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide. Of these, 713 people have been discharged, 55 referred to other facilities, and 253 remain admitted, news agency ANI reported.

The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is handling the heaviest caseload with 436 patients, while the National Trauma Centre has admitted 161 and Everest Hospital 109. Altogether, 28 hospitals across Nepal are treating those affected.

Emergency medical teams have been deployed to manage the influx, with the ministry instructing all hospitals to remain on high alert.

Protests Turn Deadly in Kathmandu

On September 8, thousands of young Nepalis—many of them college and school students—marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwar, attempting to enter Parliament. The demonstrations, held under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal, highlighted anger over shrinking economic opportunities and widespread corruption.

The KP Sharma Oli-led government had defended the controversial social media ban as necessary to curb fake news, but critics called it censorship. At least 19 people were killed across the country on the first day of protests.

According to eyewitness accounts cited by ANI, security forces fired live rounds and used tear gas as demonstrators tried to break into Parliament. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) called the escalation into vandalism and the excessive use of force by police “regrettable.”

The NHRC urged the government to provide relief and compensation to victims’ families, guarantee free treatment for the injured, implement strong security measures to prevent further harm, and conduct a fair investigation to hold those responsible accountable. Protesters were also asked to maintain peaceful and disciplined demonstrations.

Indian Airlines To Operate Extra Flights, Asked To Keep Fares Reasonable: Civil Aviation Minister

Indian airlines cancelled several flights to Kathmandu on Tuesday and Wednesday after Tribhuvan International Airport was temporarily closed. PTI reported that operations resumed on Wednesday evening, with additional flights being deployed to bring back stranded passengers.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on X that Air India and IndiGo would operate extra services and had been asked to keep fares at “reasonable levels.” Air India announced: “We are operating special flights today and tomorrow from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to the recent developments in Nepal. Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow. We thank the government and other agencies for the quick coordination to facilitate this in the interest of our passengers.”

Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu. With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days,… — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) September 10, 2025

IndiGo also confirmed that flights to and from Kathmandu have restarted following the reopening of the airport and announced two extra relief flights subject to approval.

"Travel Advisory In these extraordinary times in Kathmandu, our priority is to reunite you with your loved ones. Starting September 11, IndiGo shall resume 04 daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu. In addition, subject to regulatory approvals, two special relief flights will operate the same day, dedicated to bringing our customers home safely. To facilitate ease of travel, these relief flights will be offered at special fares. Your safety and peace of mind remain at the heart of every step we take. Stay tuned to our official channels for further updates," the airline stated on X.

Travel Advisory



In these extraordinary times in #Kathmandu, our priority is to reunite you with your loved ones.



Starting September 11, IndiGo shall resume 04 daily scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu.



— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 10, 2025

Air India Express, meanwhile, stated it would offer passengers booked to travel to or from Nepal until September 17 the flexibility to reschedule their journeys without extra charges or cancel for a full refund. SpiceJet, too, had cancelled its Wednesday services citing the closure.

The Nepal Army has since imposed nationwide restrictive orders and a curfew to prevent further unrest. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday after facing massive anti-government protests.