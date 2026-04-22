Nepal Erupts In Protest As Anger Mounts Against Balen Shah Govt Over Tax Rule, Corruption Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New government faces protests over border tax policy changes.

Mandatory customs duties on goods under Rs 100 create anger.

Student unions protest alleged government sidelining, demand dialogue.

Home Minister faces allegations of disproportionate asset accumulation.

Nepal Protest 2026 Balen Shah: Public anger is rapidly intensifying in Nepal, posing an early challenge to the newly formed administration led by Balen Shah. Less than a month after assuming national leadership with a commanding mandate, Shah is facing widespread protests that have spread from local demonstrations to the heart of governance at Singha Durbar.

What began as isolated gatherings has now transformed into a broader movement, drawing participation from students, political groups, and everyday citizens across Kathmandu and other major cities.

Border Tax Policy Sparks Public Anger

A key trigger for the unrest is the government’s decision to impose mandatory customs duties on goods worth more than Rs 100 imported from India, reported India Today. For communities living along the open border, this move has struck a nerve.

Residents argue that cross-border trade is not a luxury but a necessity, essential for accessing affordable daily goods. Protesters say the new rule imposes an unfair financial burden and fails to account for the economic realities of border populations, many of whom rely on frequent small purchases from across the frontier.

Student Mobilisation Gains Momentum

The protests have since gained significant traction, with thousands of students joining demonstrations nationwide. Visuals of school and college students in uniform, holding placards and raising slogans, have come to define the movement, highlighting its expansion beyond traditional political actors into wider society.

Corruption Allegations Add Fuel To Fire

The unrest has been further amplified by allegations against Sudan Gurung, Nepal’s Home Minister. He is facing accusations of accumulating disproportionate assets and engaging in questionable financial activities.

Opposition parties and protest groups have pointed to reports suggesting links to controversial investments and business dealings. These claims have intensified calls for his resignation, with critics arguing that the government must uphold accountability at the highest levels.

Government Faces Crucial Test

With demonstrations growing in scale and frequency, the Shah administration is under increasing pressure to respond effectively. The convergence of economic concerns, student-led protests, and corruption allegations has created a complex crisis early in its tenure.

As protests continue to unfold, the government’s handling of the situation is likely to shape public perception and determine its ability to maintain trust and stability in the weeks ahead.