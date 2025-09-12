Nepal experienced a tense quiet on Friday, following days of violent protests led by the nation’s youth that left 51 people dead and hundreds more injured. Among the casualties were three police personnel and an Indian woman from Ghaziabad, authorities confirmed.

The unrest has plunged Nepal into a political vacuum after the resignation of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Amid the turmoil, sources indicate that former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is poised to take charge as interim prime minister. However, her appointment has stalled due to factional divisions among the leaders of the protest movement, with another group pushing for former Nepal Electricity Authority chief Kulman Ghising, widely credited with ending the country’s chronic power shortages, to assume the role.

The protests began as a reaction to a social media ban but quickly escalated into a widespread anti-corruption movement, culminating in Oli’s resignation. Public anger was so intense that protesters ransacked and set fire to nearly all ministers’ residences and even the Parliament building.

Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Latest Updates

According to sources, negotiations to appoint Karki as head of the interim government are reportedly in their final stages. She participated in a marathon meeting with Army officials and a delegation representing the Gen-Z protesters, which extended well past midnight. Karki also enjoys the backing of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah.

On Thursday, talks hit a roadblock when a faction of the delegation suggested 54-year-old Kulman Ghising as an alternative candidate. The next round of discussions between the Army and the youth delegation is expected to focus on forming an interim government and the potential dissolution of Parliament.

Meanwhile, signs of normalcy are slowly returning to Nepal’s cities. Army patrols continue across the capital, with checkpoints at key entry points, while shops reopen and citizen groups clear streets of debris left by the unrest.

India Assists Citizens Amid Turmoil

India has begun airlifting stranded nationals from Nepal. Over 140 citizens from Andhra Pradesh were safely evacuated from Kathmandu, while others returned via land routes at Sonauli, Uttar Pradesh, and Panitanki, Darjeeling. A Delhi Transport Corporation bus running between Delhi and Kathmandu has been stranded since Wednesday, and eight Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from Ayodhya remain stuck at Hilsa, near the China border.

An Indian volleyball team caught in the unrest was rescued and moved to a safe house after a viral video appeal by team member Upasana Gill drew attention. Additionally, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended 67 inmates attempting to cross into India after escaping Nepalese jails.

Tragically, among those who lost their lives was Rajesh Gola, a woman from Ghaziabad, who died after protesters set fire to the Hyatt Hotel in Kathmandu where she was staying with her husband.

Nepal’s tourism-dependent economy has taken a severe hit. Hotels report a 50% decline in business, while the prices of essential goods like rice, lentils, and cooking oil have surged.

Political Response

In a joint statement, the Speakers of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property. They condemned the arson and vandalism that targeted government offices, media houses, commercial establishments, and even historical documents.

The statement emphasized that the President is seeking a constitutional solution while upholding national unity, sovereignty, and democratic values. Citizens were urged to work toward a “more advanced, prosperous, and strong democracy” while respecting the demands of the protesters.