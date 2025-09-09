Nepal Protests LIVE: India Advises Citizens To 'Defer' Travel To Nepal Amid Violent Protests

Nepal’s political crisis deepened on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following days of violent youth-led protests that engulfed the capital and beyond, leaving at least 19 people dead.

Oli’s resignation came hours after enraged demonstrators stormed his office in Kathmandu, chanting slogans and demanding he step down over the bloodshed and corruption allegations. In his resignation letter to President Ramchandra Paudel, Oli cited the “extraordinary circumstances” facing the country and said he was quitting to pave the way for a “constitutional and political resolution.”

Streets in Flames

The protests, largely spearheaded by students and Gen-Z activists, quickly escalated into one of the largest anti-government movements Nepal has seen in recent years. Demonstrators torched vehicles, set tyres ablaze, and clashed with security personnel across Kathmandu’s key neighbourhoods — from Kalanki and Baneshwor to Kalimati and Lalitpur’s Chyasal and Thecho.

Private residences of senior leaders came under attack, including those of President Paudel, former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. Oli’s private home in Balkot was also set on fire, while protesters hurled stones at the residences of several other ministers and officials.

Witnesses said crowds shouted slogans such as “KP Chor, Desh Chhod” (KP thief, leave the country) and “Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders” as they defied curfews and police restrictions.

Anger Over Social Media Ban

At the heart of the unrest lies a controversial government order banning 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), over non-compliance with registration rules. Protesters condemned the move as a crackdown on free speech, sparking an online mobilisation that spilled onto the streets.

Although the government late on Monday revoked the ban in an attempt to calm tensions, the demonstrations continued. Protesters accused leaders of corruption and demanded accountability for the deaths of those killed during clashes with police.

The Gen-Z-led movement has also used social media itself as a weapon — circulating videos and images alleging the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children, which activists claim are funded by corrupt practices.

Demands for Change

The protesters’ demands go beyond Oli’s resignation. They include the formation of a national government, strict action against corrupt politicians, guaranteed freedom of expression, and even a mandatory retirement age for officeholders.

Flight operations at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport were suspended amid the chaos, further underscoring the fragile security situation.