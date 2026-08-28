Nepal Floods: Morgues Run Out Of Space, Authorities Turn To DNA, Dry Ice & Tags

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English NewsNewsWorldNepal Floods: Morgues Run Out Of Space, Authorities Turn To DNA, Dry Ice And Tags

Nepal Floods: Morgues Run Out Of Space, Authorities Turn To DNA, Dry Ice And Tags

Nepal flood death toll reaches 538. Overwhelmed morgues prompt temporary storage facilities, while authorities use DNA, fingerprints and tags to identify remains.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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  • Authorities collect DNA samples, fingerprints for body identification.

The bodies of people swept away by the Bhotekoshi flood are being recovered far downstream, creating a growing challenge for authorities struggling to store and identify the remains.

The death toll had reached 538 by Friday afternoon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Bodies and human remains recovered from Rasuwa and Nuwakot have been found in Nuwakot and as far downstream as Chitwan, Tanahun, Nawalparasi and other districts. With morgues in Nuwakot, Dhading and Nawalparasi running out of space, some remains have been transported to neighbouring districts.

In Chitwan, where recoveries have exceeded hospital capacity, authorities are preparing a temporary body storage facility in Bharatpur. An unused building of the Industrial Enterprise Development Institute on Vidhyut Road in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-10 will be converted into the facility following a decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief District Officer Ganesh Aryal on Thursday.

Also Read: Nepal Faces Fresh Flash Flood Threat As Tibet Dam Bursts Again; China Halts Rescue Ops

As of 9:30 am Thursday, 137 bodies had been recovered along the Chitwan stretch of the Trishuli and Narayani rivers, from Phishling to Golaghat, with recoveries continuing, The Kathmandu post reported.

Hospitals in Chitwan can collectively accommodate only 30 to 50 bodies. The temporary centre is expected to provide space for around 250 bodies. If that capacity is exceeded, authorities plan to use the electric crematorium at Devghat as an additional option.

Bharatpur Metropolitan City will repair and equip the facility. Authorities plan to control room temperatures, install air conditioners and use dry ice to slow decomposition. The Chitwan Association of Industries, Chitwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ratnanagar Chamber of Commerce and Industry have agreed to arrange the dry ice.

Families Arrive Searching For Missing Relatives

As bodies continue to be recovered, relatives of people missing since the floods have started arriving in Chitwan from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Gorkha and other districts.

Yaman Banu arrived seeking information about her two grandmothers, Sakala and Najabun Nisha, who lived in Trishuli Bazar in Nuwakot and have been missing since the flood.

Maya Baniya Khadka of Charkune in Palungtar-4, Gorkha, who had travelled to Gosainkunda on pilgrimage, is also missing. Her brothers, Krishna Bahadur and Hari Baniya, travelled to the temporary centre in Chitwan carrying her photograph and looking for information.

Relatives gathered at the site even as preparations for storing the bodies were still underway, hoping the facility would soon allow them to determine whether their missing family members were among those recovered.

Morgues Reach Capacity

Morgues in Pokhara are also nearing capacity as bodies recovered downstream are being transported to the city from districts that lack sufficient storage facilities.

A total of 93 bodies have been brought to Pokhara from Tanahun, Gorkha, Nawalparasi East and Dhading. Kaski Chief District Officer Kuman Singh Gurung said hospitals in the district have a combined capacity of 88 bodies.

The Pokhara Academy of Health Science can accommodate 72 bodies, while Nepal Manipal Teaching Hospital has space for eight. Gandaki Medical College, Fishtail Hospital, Charak Memorial Hospital and Fewa City Hospital can each accommodate two.

Five bodies were already in the morgues before the flood victims began arriving. Nine bodies were brought from Tanahun on Wednesday, followed by 41 from Nawalparasi East, 27 from Dhading and 11 from Gorkha on Thursday.

“By the numbers, we are already above capacity,” Gurung said. “We have managed to accommodate them for now. If more bodies arrive, we will have to coordinate with nearby districts.”

Tanahun can accommodate another nine bodies, Lamjung four and Gorkha two. If required, authorities may also send bodies to Baglung, Parbat and Syangja.

Of the specialised body bags available for the operation, 117 have been sent to Madhyabindu District Hospital in Nawalparasi East and the Nepal Red Cross in Nawalpur. Another 117 are being retained for use in Pokhara.

Sushil Aryal, information officer at Pokhara Academy of Health Science, said the bodies are currently being stored at temperatures between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius. At these temperatures, remains can generally be preserved for only 10 days to two weeks.

“If they need to be stored for longer, infrastructure capable of maintaining sub-zero temperatures is required. Pokhara does not currently have such a facility,” he said.

With more bodies still being recovered, prolonged storage of unidentified remains could make the situation increasingly difficult. The hospital, however, has sufficient body bags, protective equipment and personnel for post-mortem examinations.

Authorities Turn To DNA Samples, Fingerprints, Body Tag

Under the Unidentified and Unclaimed Bodies Management Guidelines, 2021, a committee headed by the district police chief is responsible for managing unidentified remains, said Kaski police chief Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki.

Police photograph the bodies, take fingerprints, conduct post-mortems and collect DNA samples. Where facial identification is possible, photographs are made public to help families identify their relatives.

“If relatives cannot be located or the bodies identified, we cannot keep them indefinitely because fingerprints and DNA samples are collected beforehand,” Karki said.

Authorities are coordinating with local units to designate secure locations where unidentified bodies can be buried. Each body will be assigned a tag number, which will be recorded along with burial details.

Also Read: Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Rises To 469, China Warns Of Barrier Lake Breach Triggering Fresh Concern

Karki said police expect the number of unidentified bodies to rise as remains continue to arrive from different districts. The committee has decided to coordinate with central authorities and manage unidentified bodies within one to two weeks.

The identification process includes washing and cleaning the bodies, attempting facial identification, taking photographs and fingerprints, and collecting DNA samples where necessary. DNA samples will be sent to Kathmandu for testing at the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology or the Nepal Police Central Forensic Science Laboratory..

Frequently Asked Questions

What steps are being taken to identify the recovered bodies?

Police photograph, fingerprint, and conduct post-mortems on the bodies. DNA samples are collected and sent to Kathmandu for testing, and public photos are used for facial identification.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Death Toll Nepal Flood Flood In Nepal Morgues Bhotekoshi Flood
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