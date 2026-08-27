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English NewsNewsWorldNepal Floods: IAF C-17 Carries 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief In Second Indian Aid Flight

Nepal Floods: IAF C-17 Carries 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief In Second Indian Aid Flight

The Indian Air Force said the aircraft was carrying the latest tranche of humanitarian assistance as Nepal continues to grapple with the impact of devastating flash floods.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian C-17 aircraft delivered 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies.
  • This was India's second aid tranche for flood-hit Nepal.
  • PM Modi assured support as Nepal's floods killed 160.

India has stepped up its relief efforts in flood-ravaged Nepal, with another Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft taking off on Thursday carrying 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies, including medicines and food items.

The Indian Air Force said the aircraft was carrying the latest tranche of humanitarian assistance as Nepal continues to grapple with the impact of devastating flash floods.

"Continuing the relief effort in Nepal. Another Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft took off carrying 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies including medicines and food items," the IAF said in a post on social media.

Second Tranche Of Indian Aid

The latest consignment comes a day after New Delhi dispatched 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials to Nepal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the departure of the second flight on social media.

"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," Jaishankar said.

"India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," he said.

ALSO READ: China Rejects Nepal's Claim That Dam Collapse Triggered Deadly Floods

PM Modi Assured Nepal Of Support

The first tranche of relief materials was sent hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.

"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi had said on social media after the conversation.

"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he said.

The first consignment included emergency supplies such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

Nepal Floods Kill At Least 160

Nepal has been reeling under the impact of devastating flash floods along its border with the Tibet region. The floods have killed at least 160 people and left a trail of destruction.

India remains in close contact with Nepalese authorities as relief efforts continue.

More relief supplies are expected to be sent by New Delhi in the next few days.

ALSO READ: India Sends More Relief Supplies To Flood-Hit Nepal As Second Flight Takes Off

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft mentioned?

An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carried 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies, including medicines and food items, to flood-ravaged Nepal. This is part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance.

What types of relief supplies has India sent to Nepal?

India has dispatched humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) materials. These include medicines, food items, temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, and solar lamps.

How much humanitarian aid has India dispatched to Nepal?

India has dispatched two tranches of aid to Nepal. The first consignment was 10 tonnes, and the second flight carried 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies.

What is the reason for India's relief efforts in Nepal?

India is providing assistance because Nepal is grappling with devastating flash floods along its border with Tibet. The floods have killed at least 160 people and caused significant destruction.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
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Nepal Floods IAF C-17 IAF C-17 Carries 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief Second Indian Aid Flight
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