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English NewsNewsWorldNepal Flood Tragedy: Army Crawls To Rescue People Trapped In Mud-Filled Tunnel, Chilling Video

Nepal Flood Tragedy: Army Crawls To Rescue People Trapped In Mud-Filled Tunnel, Chilling Video

Nepal Army released a horrifying video of rescuers pulling people from a mud-filled tunnel in Rasuwa. Hundreds have died, 1,000+ remain missing and a fresh flood threat looms.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nepal Army rescued people from a mud-filled tunnel.
  • Widespread floods caused devastation, with hundreds dead or missing.
  • International aid sought, as new flood threat emerges.

Nepal's devastating floods have triggered a massive rescue operation, with the Nepal Army releasing a horrifying video showing people being rescued from a tunnel buried under mud and debris in Rasuwa district.

The footage from the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project shows people trapped inside the tunnel crawling through the mud as rescue personnel pull them out one by one to safety.

Army Faces Tough Rescue Challenge

Nepal Army spokesperson Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet said the rescue operation has been extremely challenging as the area is covered in mud and debris, making it difficult to locate the tunnel's entry and exit points.

“Everywhere there is only mud, making it very challenging to find the way. However, our first priority is to bring the people trapped inside to safety as quickly as possible,” he said.

The mountainous and difficult terrain has also made it challenging for authorities to locate people and deliver relief. Hundreds have died in the disaster, while more than 1,000 people remain missing.

Nepal Floods Trigger Fresh Concerns

The devastating floods have caused widespread destruction across Nepal and are being described as the country's second-largest tragedy after the 2015 earthquake.

Tamara Demuria, head of humanitarian affairs at Corus International, said the scale of the devastation was far greater than could have been imagined, with many families losing everything.

She appealed to India, the United States and the wider international community to come together and provide assistance to Nepal during the crisis.

Fresh Flood Threat Looms

People in affected areas said everything was swept away within moments, while many victims have yet to be identified. Around 30 to 35 kilometres of the area, including a major road, has been completely washed away.

Meanwhile, Nepal has issued another flood warning. A barrier lake above the Gyirong border port near the Tibet border has breached, raising concerns over another round of flooding.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 11:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Nepal Floods Nepal Army Rasuwa
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