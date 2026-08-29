Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flash floods killed 579, nearly 2,000 remain missing.

Over 15,000 personnel deployed for extensive search operations.

Roads, communication restored; India provides significant relief assistance.

The death toll in Nepal's massive flash-flood has reached 579, with nearly 2,000 people still missing. More than 15,000 security personnel have been deployed for an extensive search as the rescue and relief operation continues across the worst-affected areas.

The death toll rose by 41 within a few hours on Friday, while 101 injured people were undergoing treatment in hospitals. A surgical medical team has also been mobilised as rescue and relief operations continue.

The disaster has caused widespread destruction in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa, leaving people missing and disrupting major road and communication links.

The flash floods began after a catastrophic surge hit the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending water, sediment and boulders through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.

Over 15,000 Security Personnel In Rescue Operations

Prime Minister Balendra Shah, addressing the nation on Raksha Bandhan, said the government remained fully committed to reaching every person affected by the disaster.

A total of 15,431 security personnel have been deployed across affected areas, including the Rasuwa district and the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli corridor.

The force includes 6,755 Nepal Army personnel, 4,473 from Nepal Police and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force Nepal.

"A total of 15,431 security personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations. This includes 4,473 from Nepal Police, 6,755 from the Nepali Army, and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force Nepal, active in affected areas including Rasuwa and the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli corridor," Shah said.

Rescue teams have so far brought 4,451 people to safety. This includes 191 people rescued from hydropower tunnels and 517 people evacuated through air rescue operations.

"So far, 4,451 people have been rescued. This includes 191 individuals rescued from hydropower tunnels and 517 rescued via today's air rescue operations. Sixteen helicopters from the Nepali Army and the private sector are continuously conducting shuttle flights in areas like Dhunche, Trishuli, Timure, and Syabrubesi, completing 99 flights so far," Shah said.

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Nearly 2,000 People Remain Missing

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the 1,924 missing people include civilians, foreign nationals, hydropower project workers, security personnel and government employees.

As many as 933 people associated with hydroelectric projects are reported missing, while 517 foreign nationals remain unaccounted for.

The list also includes 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal. The Rasuwa District Emergency Operations Centre has reported 161 missing people, while 66 are from Makwanpur and one from Nuwakot.

Among those unaccounted for are 45 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and 15 Immigration Office personnel. Three people have also been reported missing from Langtang National Park.

Specialised rescue teams are concentrating on workers trapped at the Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project, Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Station and other vulnerable tunnel sites.

129 Foreign Nationals Rescued

Authorities have rescued and identified 129 foreign tourists and citizens. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is operating an Emergency Control Room to coordinate with embassies and families.

Prime Minister Shah said special coordination was continuing for the rescue and identification of foreign nationals.

India has also been working to locate and evacuate its citizens affected by the floods.

The Ministry of External Affairs said around 400 Indian citizens in China had been contacted and were safe. The Indian Embassy in Beijing is coordinating with them, their travel agents and group leaders to facilitate their evacuation once connectivity improves.

Landslides on the Chinese side have affected roads and complicated their return.

Separately, 320 Indian nationals remained uncontactable, while around 100 people of Indian origin holding other nationalities were also uncontactable. The MEA said these figures remained fluid as authorities reconciled multiple lists.

Twenty-one Indian nationals who reached Kathmandu from the affected areas have arrived in Delhi, while 63 Indians working at the Trishuli One hydropower project were rescued earlier.

Another 96 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side safely crossed into Nepal by land, with efforts underway to evacuate them.

ALSO READ: 320 Indians Still Untraceable After Nepal Floods: MEA Gives Update

Roads, Bridges And Communications Being Restored

Authorities have reopened alternate routes connecting Rasuwa with Kathmandu for light vehicles, while key highways such as Kathmandu-Mugling are operating with one-way traffic.

Nepal has also formally requested 10 Bailey bridges measuring 70 metres each from India and China.

"Continuous coordination is ongoing with India, China, and international partners regarding necessary rescue and relief support. Helicopter deployments are optimized based on flight safety, geographical access, and real ground needs," Shah said.

Communications have also begun returning in affected areas. Of 198 damaged telephone tower sites, 145 have been restored, including 82 of 120 Nepal Telecom sites and 63 of 78 Ncell sites.

"Electricity has been restored to nearly 90 per cent of Nuwakot, while work is actively underway to restore power in Dhunche."

India Sends Relief And Rescue Assistance

India has expanded its humanitarian and specialised rescue assistance as the extent of the disaster has become clearer.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had already sent two aircraft carrying relief supplies and was considering a third flight on Friday evening.

The first aircraft, which left on August 26, carried 10 tonnes of relief material, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

A second aircraft departed on August 27 carrying 37.5 tonnes of supplies, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food.

An 11-member specialised medical and tunnel rescue team arrived in Nepal aboard the Indian Air Force's third assistance flight.

New Delhi has offered Bailey bridges and technical teams to restore connectivity in flood-hit areas and offered National Disaster Response Force teams and equipment for search and rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI)