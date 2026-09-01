Nepal Flash Flood: Fresh Warning Issued Across Country As Death Toll Nears 1,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal's flash flood death toll reached 987, with 4,000 missing.

Ice/rock collapse triggered widespread devastation, affecting infrastructure.

Rescuers struggled amidst new flood alerts; 12,000 people rescued.

Damaged highways, bridges forced one-way traffic arrangements.

Kathmandu, Sep 1 (PTI) The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 987 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering more bodies from eight districts of the country, officials said.

Rescuers struggled to trace those stranded amid intermittent rainfall and a fresh flood alert as water levels rose in rivers across several districts.

Around 4,000 people, including 583 foreigners and several security personnel, still remain missing, while nearly 12,000 have been rescued, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster also killed 16 people on the Chinese side, while nearly 550 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.

In Nepal, 321 bodies were recovered in Chitwan district, followed by 216 in Nawalparasi East, 170 in Nawalparasi West, 95 in Nuwakot, 65 in Gorkha, 55 in Dhading, 38 in Tanahun and 27 in Rasuwa, according to NDRRMA.

Nepalese authorities on Tuesday issued a fresh alert over the risk of floods in several districts across eastern, central and western parts of the country, urging people living near rivers to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

There is a high possibility of flash floods in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, where water flow in smaller rivers and streams is expected to rise, according to a notice issued by the NDRRMA.

There is also a risk of rising water levels and a moderate risk of flash floods in districts, including Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchok, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kathmandu and Dhading in central Nepal, it said.

In western Nepal, the districts under alert include Gorkha, Lamjung, Dolpa, Rukum East, Rukum West, Jajarkot, Darchula, Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Doti, Kailali and Kanchanpur, the authority said.

The NDRRMA urged people living along riverbanks and in other vulnerable areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions in view of the forecast.

Water levels in several rivers - including Koshi, Narayani, Bagmati, Karnali, Mahakali and their tributaries, as well as Kankai, Kamala, Babai, Eastern Rapti, and Western Rapti - are being closely monitored, authorities said.

The Nepalese government has mobilised more than 21,000 security personnel for search and rescue operations, while helicopters have been making repeated sorties to evacuate stranded people and deliver relief supplies.

Nineteen motorable bridges and several highways and arterial roads were washed away. One of them was Nepal's main land trade link with China as well as the Rasuwagadhi border crossing connecting the two nations.

With traffic pressure increasing following the devastating floods in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts of central Nepal, authorities have imposed one-way traffic rules on the Prithvi and Tribhuvan highways linking Kathmandu with other parts of the country.

Under the new traffic arrangements, vehicles with a maximum capacity of 14 seats travelling from Kathmandu to Hetauda have been directed to use the Farping-Fakhel-Kulekhani-Bhimfedi route. Vehicles travelling from Hetauda to Kathmandu should use the Bhimfedi-Kulekhani-Sisneri-Dakshinkali route, according to the authorities.

Larger cargo and passenger vehicles with up to 10 wheels travelling from Hetauda to Kathmandu have been asked to use the Tribhuvan Highway, while those returning to Hetauda should take the Kanti Highway. The one-way traffic arrangements were imposed after floods washed away sections of the highway at Krishnabhir in Dhading district, disrupting traffic along the route.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)