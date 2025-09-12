Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal's First Female Chief Justice Sushila Karki To Lead Interim Govt Amid Gen-Z Protests

Nepal's First Female Chief Justice Sushila Karki To Lead Interim Govt Amid Gen-Z Protests

Parliament was dissolved, a key demand of protesters demonstrating against corruption and instability. The Speaker and Chairperson issued a statement condemning protest violence and urging constitutional adherence.

By : ANI | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 12 (ANI): Nepal's Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, appointed as the head of the interim government, is set to take her oath of office on Friday, following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation amid intense Gen-Z protests, as per Nepal News.
 
According to sources at the President's Office, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the President's residence, Sheetal Niwas, at 8:45 pm (local time) this evening, as per Nepal News.
 
She's Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving from July 2016 to June 2017, and is known for her integrity and landmark judgments on transitional justice and electoral disputes. She began practising law in 1979, became a senior advocate in 2007, and served as a Supreme Court Justice from 2009. Nepal's Gen-Z movement backed her for her neutrality and credibility.
 
Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Karki has a strong academic foundation in political science and law.
 
Meanwhile, Nepal's parliament was dissolved amid widespread Gen Z protests against corruption and political instability, following the Prime Minister's forced resignation a few days prior. This dissolution, while a key demand of the protesters, has sparked debate as some political parties call for a constitutional resolution and civil society urges adherence to legal procedures for the dissolution of Parliament.
 
Gen Z leaders that spearheaded the anti-government protests in Nepal, had demanded that the Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended to reflect the will of the people.
 
The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairperson of the National Assembly on Friday issued a joint statement in the wake of the ongoing political crisis in Nepal.
 
The statement said, "We are shocked by the loss of life and property during the Gen-Z protests that took place on this very date, Bhadra 23 and 24, 2082. We express our heartfelt condolences to all the youth who lost their lives during the protests and to the police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, and our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured during the protests and urge the relevant state mechanisms to ensure that there is no shortage of treatment."
 
It further stated, "The arson and vandalism that occurred on Bhadra 24, 2082, including the Federal Parliament Building in Baneshwor, the Federal Parliament Secretariat in Singha Durbar, and various government offices, government and private residences, media houses, commercial establishments, and public property and historical documents, has caused irreparable damage to the country. The arson that occurred at the Federal Parliament Building and Secretariat and throughout the country has caused irreparable damage to the country."
 
Highlighting the current national situation, the joint statement added, "In the current difficult situation in the country, the Honorable President is taking the initiative to find a way out through the constitutional process, upholding the sovereignty, civil liberties, geographical integrity, national unity and independence vested in the people. In this context, we are firm that the rule of law and constitutionalism should not be deviated from." (ANI)

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Sushila Karki
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
World
Nepal's First Female Chief Justice Sushila Karki To Lead Interim Govt Amid Gen-Z Protests
Nepal's First Female Chief Justice Sushila Karki To Lead Interim Govt Amid Gen-Z Protests
World
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
India
'No Big Deal': Rahul Gandhi Downplays PM Modi's Manipur Visit, Shifts Focus To 'Vote Chori'
'No Big Deal': Rahul Gandhi Downplays PM Modi's Manipur Visit, Shifts Focus To 'Vote Chori'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget