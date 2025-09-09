Kathmandu is in turmoil as Gen Z-led protests escalate into one of the most intense political crises Nepal has seen in recent years. What began as demonstrations against a controversial social media ban and mounting corruption has now forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down, while his ministers face violent backlash on the streets.

Dramatic footage circulating online shows Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, 65, sprinting through the capital as an angry crowd chases him. In one viral clip, a young protester suddenly leaps forward, kicking the minister and knocking him into a red wall. Paudel quickly scrambles back to his feet and runs again, but the video ends abruptly, leaving his escape uncertain.

The chaos follows Oli’s resignation late Monday, just a year into his fourth term as prime minister. His decision came a day after security forces carried out one of Nepal’s deadliest crackdowns in years, killing at least 19 demonstrators. The violence, instead of calming the streets, fueled fresh outrage and triggered the resignation of three cabinet ministers alongside Oli.

Protests first erupted on Monday after the government blocked Facebook, YouTube, X, and more than two dozen other platforms, citing “unregistered” services. Although access was restored soon after, anger had already boiled over. Police spokesman Shekhar Khanal admitted that despite a strict curfew, protesters defied orders across multiple neighborhoods, setting fires and launching attacks.

Much of the rage is being driven by young Nepalis frustrated with corruption, unemployment, and political privilege. On TikTok, which escaped the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary citizens with the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children, flaunting designer brands and luxury vacations, have gone viral and become rallying points for the movement.