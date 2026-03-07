Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal Election: Balendra Shah's RSP Heads For Landslide Victory; Wins 18 Seats, Leads In 99

Nepal Election: Balendra Shah's RSP Heads For Landslide Victory; Wins 18 Seats, Leads In 99

In the Nepal elections, about 18.9 million voters were eligible to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives, with around 60 per cent of them turning out to vote on Thursday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 09:38 AM (IST)

Kathmandu, Mar 7 (PTI) Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was on Saturday heading towards a sweeping victory in Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests, shattering the dominance of established political parties in the politically fragile nation.

According to the latest Election Commission data, the RSP has won 18 seats and is ahead in 99 others.

The election is being closely watched by India, which hopes for a stable government in the politically fragile Himalayan nation to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides.

"We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in Delhi on Thursday.

He said India has "consistently supported peace, progress and stability in Nepal and in keeping with our commitment, provided logistical supplies as per request from the Government of Nepal for these elections".

The Nepali Congress has won four seats and is leading in 11 others, while the CPN-UML has won a seat and is leading in 11 constituencies. The Nepali Communist Party has bagged two seats and is leading in 10 constituencies. The Shram Sanskriti Party is now leading in only three seats, as opposed to six earlier.

Out of a total of 275 members of the Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportionate method.

In the Nepal elections, about 18.9 million voters were eligible to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives, with around 60 per cent of them turning out to vote on Thursday.

Around 3,400 candidates are vying for 165 seats under direct voting, and 3,135 candidates for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The Gen Z youth, through their two-day intensified protests on September 8 and 9 last year, ousted Prime Minister Oli, who was heading a coalition government with the backing of Nepali Congress that enjoyed nearly two-thirds majority support.

After Oli's ouster, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 and appointed Sushila Karki as the caretaker PM.

The major issues raised by Gen Z are anti-corruption, good governance, an end to nepotism, generational change in political leadership, etc. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead

Published at : 07 Mar 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Election RSP Balendra Shah
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Election: Balendra Shah's RSP Heads For Landslide Victory; Wins 18 Seats, Leads In 99
Nepal Election: Balendra Shah's RSP Heads For Landslide Victory; Wins 18 Seats, Leads In 99
World
'Allowing Our Friends In India To...': Trump's Energy Secy On Why US Gave 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil
'Our Friends In India...': US Explains Why It Granted 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil
World
US Has Given 'Permission' To India To Accept Russian Oil To Ease Supplies: Treasury Secretary Bessent
US Has Given 'Permission' To India To Accept Russian Oil To Ease Supplies: Bessent
World
Rastriya Swatantra Party heading towards landslide victory, Balendra Shah likely to Nepal's next PM
Rastriya Swatantra Party heading towards landslide victory, Balendra Shah likely to Nepal's next PM
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead
Breaking News: Uncertainty Over Iran’s Next Leader After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question
Opinion
Embed widget