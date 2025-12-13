Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal Interim PM Sushila Karki Expands Cabinet To 14 Ministers Ahead Of March 5 Parliamentary Elections

Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki Expands Cabinet To 14 Ministers Ahead Of March 5 Parliamentary Elections

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki expanded her cabinet, inducting four new ministers ahead of the March 5 elections.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 13 (ANI): The Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government, Sushila Karki, on Friday expanded her Cabinet, inducting four new ministers into her government tasked with holding the House of Representatives elections on March 5.

According to the Kathmandu Post, Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar Ingnam, Rajendra Singh Bhandari, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain and Shraddha Shrestha at the Office of the President in the presence of the prime minister.

Ingnam has been appointed Nepal's Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, while Bhandari will lead Nepal's Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security. Chaulagain has taken charge of Nepal's Ministry of Forests and Environment, and Shrestha has been assigned Nepal's Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, as reported by the Kathmandu Post.

This is Karki's fourth Cabinet expansion, bringing the size of the Council of Ministers to 14.

Meanwhile, Anil Sinha, who has been overseeing Nepal's Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies as well as the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, has also been handed the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. The portfolio of Land Management, previously held by Sinha, has now been transferred to Ingnam.

Ingnam is an advocate by profession, while Chaulagain, a public health specialist, is the author of the book "Sapadlaksha Karnali".
Bhandari formerly served as an Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police, and Shrestha worked as a senior manager in the Tourism Marketing and Promotion Department at the Nepal Tourism Board, as reported by the Kathmandu Post.

Earlier in September, Nepal's interim government Prime Minister announced that preliminary preparations for the parliamentary election of March 5 are underway, calling everyone to exercise their franchise.

Addressing the nation from her office at Singhadurbar, the first interim female Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki, called on all the citizens of Nepal to participate in the parliamentary election.

"To find a way out of this complex situation, the government has already started preliminary work for the general election by holding the election in a free, fair and fear-free environment by March 5, after discussing with the Election Commission officials the necessary manpower, budget, election materials, security and legal arrangements. The existing election law has been amended through an ordinance to provide voting rights to the younger generation who have reached the age of 18 and to extend the voter list," the interim Prime Minister Karki announced in her address.

Calling on all the voters scattered across the nation, the Nepali Prime Minister called on everyone to exercise their electoral rights for the change that the youth have demanded. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Shrouded In Thick Smog As AQI Nears 'Severe'; Airport Issues Advisory
Delhi Shrouded In Thick Smog As AQI Nears 'Severe'; Airport Issues Advisory
World
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
News
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
Cities
Delhi Horror: Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging In Kalkaji, Depression Note Found
Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Depression Note Found
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget