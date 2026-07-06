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English NewsNewsWorldBloodshed Inside Sri Lanka Jail: 25 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Violent Clash

Bloodshed Inside Sri Lanka Jail: 25 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Violent Clash

More than two dozen people have died and over 100 injured following a violent dispute between different prison populations in Negombo.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 05:36 PM (IST)

Edited by: Kieran Burke

At least 25 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a prison clash in Negombo, Sri Lanka, officials confirmed on Monday.

They said that the clash originally began on Sunday, between convicted criminals residing in the prison and those in detention awaiting the next steps of the judicial process. It was not immediately clear what had sparked the fight, nor whether any security personnel were amongst the dead or injured.

The Sri Lankan military told Reuters news agency it was on "standby," outside the jail on Monday, ready to assist local law enforcement if needed.

Local media showed footage of injured inmates being brought out to buses that then left for local hospitals.

Negombo is a coastal city of about 137,000 people about 35 km (20 miles) north of Colombo.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka News BREAKING NEWS Sri Lanka Prison Clash Negombo Jail Violence Prison Riot
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