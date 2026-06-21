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HomeNewsWorldNEET-UG Re-Exam Ends: 22 Lakh Students Appear, CCTV Cameras And Jammers Deployed

NEET-UG Re-Exam Ends: 22 Lakh Students Appear, CCTV Cameras And Jammers Deployed

Over 22 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam at 5,440 centres under tight security. Enhanced surveillance, drones, jammers and police deployment marked the retest amid paper leak concerns.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NEET re-examination conducted nationwide under unprecedented security measures.
  • Education Minister Pradhan reviewed arrangements, ensuring support and fair conduct.
  • Massive surveillance with CCTVs and jammers ensured examination integrity.
The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted across India and overseas on Sunday under unprecedented security arrangements, with authorities aiming to ensure a fair and smooth examination after the cancellation of the May 3 test amid an ongoing paper leak investigation.

More than 22 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the retest, which was held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the examination from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, while candidates eligible for compensatory time were allowed to continue till 6:20 pm.

Also Read: NEET Re-Test Row In Ajmer: Burqa-Clad Candidate Initially Denied Entry, Allowed Later

Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Arrangements

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the preparations from the NTA headquarters in Delhi's Okhla.

The Ministry of Education said the NTA briefed the minister on the logistical and technical measures put in place to ensure the efficient and transparent conduct of the examination.

In Kolkata, a severely injured aspirant, Shrishti Dubey, was allowed to take the examination in a separate room with medical support and a standby ambulance.

Dubey had suffered serious injuries in a road accident on June 14 and sought special assistance to appear for the test. Pradhan later spoke to her parents, who thanked the minister, the NTA and local authorities for facilitating the arrangements.

Commuting Challenges In Several Cities

Despite extensive planning, some candidates reported difficulties reaching examination centres.

In Bhopal, two students were denied entry after arriving late. Family members said they were delayed after meeting with an accident on the way to the centre and receiving first aid.

Heavy rain and waterlogging in Kolkata and surrounding areas disrupted traffic movement and created difficulties for commuters, including NEET aspirants travelling to examination centres.

In Mumbai, the BEST Undertaking arranged special bus services for students amid the ongoing strike by its employees.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, around 180 bus trips were planned, with 60 buses operating on 24 routes to connect 63 examination centres across the city.

In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from IGI Airport after returning from Kolkata so that NEET candidates would not face inconvenience due to traffic restrictions linked to convoy movement.

Gujarat Uses Drones, Tight Security Across India

Nearly 79,400 candidates appeared at 211 centres across Gujarat.

State police deployed drones and additional personnel to maintain security and ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Many aspirants said security arrangements were significantly stricter than during the earlier examination.

Students in Delhi said enhanced checks and surveillance gave them greater confidence that the retest would be conducted fairly.

Also Read: PM Modi Puts NEET Aspirants First, Delays Departure From Delhi Airport

Massive Surveillance Network

The examination was conducted in English and 12 Indian languages under a vast monitoring system.

According to the NTA, over 95,000 examination rooms were covered by CCTV surveillance, with 1,38,560 cameras monitored virtually at national, state and ministry levels. More than 51,000 signal jammers were also deployed to prevent electronic malpractice.

Minister Urges Students To Stay Fearless

Ahead of the re-examination, Pradhan had urged candidates to appear for the test without fear or anxiety and focus on performing to the best of their abilities

Before You Go

SYSTEM IN MOTION: NEET Re-Exam Begins Smoothly as Tight Security Covers Centres Nationwide

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination conducted?

The re-examination was held to ensure a fair and smooth test. This followed the cancellation of the May 3 exam amid an ongoing paper leak investigation.

How many candidates and centres were involved in the retest?

Over 22 lakh candidates were eligible to appear. The retest was conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Drones Surveillance NEET Paper Leak NEET UG Re-Exam NEET UG Re Exam 2026 NEET UG Re Exam
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