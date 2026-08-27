Fresh Flood Threat? China Warns Massive Barrier Lake Near Nepal Border Could Breach

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Chinese water resources authorities have issued an urgent warning after a massive barrier lake holding around 2 million cubic metres of water formed near the Nepal-Tibet border, raising fears of another major flood downstream. The warning comes hours after deadly flash floods devastated Nepal's Bhote Koshi corridor, destroying bridges, roads and riverside settlements. Officials said the newly formed lake has begun overflowing, while another 3 million cubic metres of water could enter the reservoir over the next three days, increasing the risk of a sudden outburst.

Fresh Flood Threat

The natural dam has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal. China's Ministry of Water Resources has warned of a potentially dangerous rise in water levels as the lake continues to receive additional inflows.

The Chhochen and Purepu rivers originate in Tibet before merging into the Bhote Koshi, an important upper tributary of Nepal's Trishuli River. A sudden breach could therefore send a powerful surge downstream through vulnerable settlements.

Chinese hydrologists are conducting real-time computer simulations to assess the potential impact of a breach. Information from the modelling is being shared with emergency and rescue teams to help prepare for possible evacuations.

Rescue Efforts Hit

The emerging threat comes as northern Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's deadly flash floods in Rasuwa district.

The flooding destroyed bridges and sections of highways and swept through riverside settlements including Timure and Syaphrubesi. Rescue teams are already working in difficult conditions to locate missing people and assist those affected.

Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority have urged residents, travellers and rescue personnel to stay away from vulnerable riverbanks and move to higher ground.

Authorities have also restricted traffic on key northern highways to keep routes open for emergency and evacuation operations.

Also Read: Nepal Floods Death Toll Touches 359; 288 Indians Missing, 21 Rescued

Himalayan Risk

Experts have linked the increasing formation of barrier lakes in the Himalayas to rising temperatures, which can contribute to ice collapses, landslides and debris dams blocking mountain rivers.

The latest threat could further complicate rescue operations already under way in the region. A breach of the natural dam could release millions of tonnes of water and sediment into downstream valleys, potentially damaging infrastructure and putting communities at further risk.

With water levels continuing to rise, authorities on both sides of the border are closely monitoring the developing situation and preparing for a possible emergency.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: IAF C-17 Carries 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief In Second Indian Aid Flight