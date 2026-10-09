Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, a South African jurist of Tamil origin and former United Nations human rights chief, has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Announcing the award on Friday, October 9, the Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised Pillay's decades-long work in defending human rights, strengthening international justice and advancing accountability for serious crimes. Her career has taken her from representing anti-apartheid activists in South Africa to serving in some of the world's most prominent judicial and human rights institutions.

Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay: From Durban To Harvard

Born into a Tamil family in Durban, South Africa, Pillay grew up under apartheid, a system of racial segregation and discrimination. After studying law, she began representing activists who challenged the regime, including those who opposed racial injustice.

She established her own law firm in 1967, taking on cases involving people facing discrimination and political persecution. Her legal career later took her to Harvard University, where she earned a Doctor of Juridical Science degree in 1988.

In 1995, Pillay was appointed to South Africa's High Court, becoming the first non-white woman to hold the position. Her appointment marked a significant milestone in a country emerging from decades of institutionalised racial discrimination.

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Landmark Work On Rwanda

Pillay moved into international justice in 1995 when she joined the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), established to prosecute those responsible for atrocities committed during the 1994 genocide.

She later served as the tribunal's president. Her judicial work contributed to the recognition of sexual violence, including rape, as a possible act of genocide under international law. The tribunal's proceedings helped establish important precedents for prosecuting sexual violence and other crimes committed during armed conflict.

Pillay subsequently became a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC). From 2008 to 2014, she served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, a role that placed her at the forefront of international efforts to address human rights violations.

Gaza Inquiry And International Law

Pillay's later work has involved some of the most contentious international legal questions. In 2019, she was appointed an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in proceedings concerning allegations of genocide against Myanmar.

Between 2021 and 2025, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. In September 2025, the commission concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, a finding that Israel rejected. Reuters reported that Israel dismissed the report as “scandalous”.

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UN Human Rights Office Welcomes Award

The United Nations Human Rights Office welcomed Pillay's Nobel recognition, acknowledging her longstanding commitment to defending human rights and promoting accountability. Her career has spanned national courts, international tribunals and senior UN positions, with a consistent focus on the rule of law.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize carries an award of 12 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to approximately $1.2 million. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish industrialist whose 1895 will established the Nobel Prizes.