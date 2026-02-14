Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was allegedly killed using a rare toxin linked to dart frogs, according to new findings shared by the UK Foreign Office and its Western allies. The claims come nearly two years after Navalny’s death inside a high-security penal colony in Siberia, an incident that had already sparked global outrage and led to fresh sanctions pressure on Russia.

Toxin Evidence Raises Fresh Allegations

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said forensic testing detected traces of epibatidine, a highly potent neurotoxin found in certain dart frogs native to Ecuador, in samples linked to Alexei Navalny’s body. She said there was “no innocent explanation” for the presence of such a substance and alleged that only the Russia state had the capacity and access required to deploy it within a prison facility.

Western Allies Formally Accuse Moscow

The United Kingdom, along with Germany, Sweden, France and Netherlands, has formally accused Moscow of orchestrating the poisoning. Investigators described the toxin as extremely lethal, capable of causing respiratory collapse and severe neurological damage. The findings are expected to be submitted to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons as part of a potential violation case under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Navalny Death Deepens Global Tensions

Navalny, widely seen as the most prominent political challenger to Russian President Vladimir Putin, died on February 16, 2024, at the age of 47. Russian authorities had attributed his death to natural health causes, a claim repeatedly rejected by his allies and international observers.

Previous Poison Attempt Adds Suspicion

Navalny had earlier survived a 2020 poisoning attempt involving a Novichok nerve agent before returning to Russia, where he was arrested on arrival. His death in custody further deepened tensions between Russia and Western governments, with his widow Yulia Navalnaya claiming the latest findings offer scientific evidence pointing towards state involvement.