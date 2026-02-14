Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldDart Frog Toxin Used To Kill Navalny? UK, Allies Point Finger At Kremlin

Dart Frog Toxin Used To Kill Navalny? UK, Allies Point Finger At Kremlin

UK says rare frog toxin found in Navalny samples allies blame Russia as new forensic findings intensify global pressure.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was allegedly killed using a rare toxin linked to dart frogs, according to new findings shared by the UK Foreign Office and its Western allies. The claims come nearly two years after Navalny’s death inside a high-security penal colony in Siberia, an incident that had already sparked global outrage and led to fresh sanctions pressure on Russia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What rare toxin was allegedly used in Alexei Navalny's death?

Forensic testing detected traces of epibatidine, a potent neurotoxin found in certain dart frogs, in samples linked to Alexei Navalny's body.

Who has formally accused Moscow of poisoning Alexei Navalny?

The United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, France, and the Netherlands have formally accused Moscow of orchestrating the poisoning.

When and where did Alexei Navalny die?

Alexei Navalny died on February 16, 2024, at the age of 47, inside a high-security penal colony in Siberia.

What is the significance of the previous poisoning attempt on Navalny?

Navalny survived a 2020 poisoning attempt with a Novichok nerve agent, and the new findings of epibatidine add suspicion of state involvement in his death.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Kremlin Breaking News RUSSIA ABP Live PUTIN Rare Frog Toxin
