In a controversial development from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four students of Bacha Khan University in Charsadda have been expelled after two of them sang India’s national anthem during a university youth festival.

The incident took place during a Youth Festival scheduled from February 12 to 15 at the university. On February 12, four pharmacy students organised a musical segment as part of the celebrations.

Anthem Performance And Viral Video

During the performance, a third-year pharmacy student, Jibran Riaz, expressed his fondness for Indian songs and proceeded to sing the full Indian national anthem “Jana Gana Mana”, placing his hand on his chest. A fourth-year pharmacy student, Syed Riaz Ahmed, was also seen joining him in singing the anthem in what appeared to be a show of enthusiasm and respect.

A video of the performance was later circulated by fellow students and quickly went viral, after which hardline elements confronted Jibran Riaz on campus and forced him on camera to chant slogans in support of the Pakistani Army.

Disciplinary Action By University

Subsequently, the administration expelled four pharmacy students in connection with the incident. The students identified as Jibran Riaz (3rd year), Syed Riaz Ahmed (4th year), Bashir Khan (2nd year), and Murad Khan (2nd year) were removed from the university on charges of violating campus and hostel regulations.

In its action, the university accused the students of violating university and hostel regulations and raising slogans against the country. The administration further alleged that the Indian national anthem was performed in a manner that could create unrest and harm national unity.

Debate Over Expression And Governance

The episode has triggered debate in local circles over freedom of expression and academic space in Pakistan.

The move has also exposed contradictions within the region. Nine days earlier, in the same city of Charsadda, a gathering of Jaish-e-Mohammed with extremist anti-India rhetoric reportedly took place, where Jaish flags were displayed during a roadshow of Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Omar Sheikh. The event was provided security by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. Yet in the same city, four students were expelled and deprived of their education for singing India’s national anthem during a cultural event.

The incident also raises questions about the role of Sohail Afridi and the broader governance environment in the province. Under his watch, the province appears to have adopted a selective approach to law and order. While terrorist-linked gatherings and hostile rhetoric against India proceeded without restraint, university students singing a foreign national anthem during a cultural event were treated as threats to national unity.