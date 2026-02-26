Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNational Hindu Conference hosted by VHP to prioritise South Africa’s challenges

National Hindu Conference hosted by VHP to prioritise South Africa’s challenges

Johannesburg, Feb 25 (PTI): The National Hindu Conference to be hosted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday will discuss ways of addressing the various challenges facing the countr.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Johannesburg, Feb 25 (PTI): The National Hindu Conference to be hosted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday will discuss ways of addressing the various challenges facing the country.

The conference will bring together spiritual leaders, academics, professionals, youth representatives and community organisations from across South Africa under the theme: “The National Reset – A Vision for a Progressive South Africa”.

The conference follows the success of the inaugural national gathering held in 2024, which united dozens of Hindu organisations in a shared call for greater cohesion, advocacy and representation.

This year’s event aims to move beyond dialogue into structured action, outlining practical steps for community development and national contribution.

According to VHP South Africa Secretary-General Pravesh Hurdeen, the theme reflects both “urgency and optimism”.

“South Africa is at a crossroads. Communities across the country are grappling with economic uncertainty, youth unemployment, social fragmentation and mental health challenges. The concept of a ‘National Reset’ calls on us to draw from the timeless wisdom of Sanatana Dharma while actively contributing to solutions in the present,” Hurdeen said.

The conference programme will include plenary sessions, panel discussions and breakout workshops focusing on cultural identity, ethical leadership, social wellness and civic participation.

The organisers have indicated that discussions will explore how Hindu philosophical principles and spiritual values such as “dharma (duty), seva (selfless service) and ahimsa (non-violence) can inform ethical governance, community upliftment and interfaith harmony”.

The conference comes at a time when the government of national unity led by President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing many challenges, including revelations over the past few months that corruption is rampant among senior officials in government and the police services.

The country is also facing huge water shortages due to decades of infrastructure not being maintained.

In addition to spiritual and cultural discussions, the conference will address practical concerns such as representation in public institutions, the promotion of holistic health practices like yoga and Ayurveda, and strategies to strengthen collaboration between Hindu organisations and broader civil society.

The event will conclude with a strategic framework aimed at strengthening unity among Hindu bodies and enhancing coordinated engagement with national development initiatives. PTI FH GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 26 Feb 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
National Hindu Conference hosted by VHP to prioritise South Africa’s challenges
National Hindu Conference hosted by VHP to prioritise South Africa’s challenges
World
PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded
PM Modi Receives Knesset’s Highest Honour, First Indian PM To Be Awarded
World
Born the Day India Recognised Israel: PM Modi Highlights Personal Link In Knesset Speech
Born the Day India Recognised Israel: PM Modi Highlights Personal Link In Knesset Speech
World
‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel
‘Bond of Real Friendship’: Netanyahu Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi In Israel
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget