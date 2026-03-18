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HomeNewsWorldNASA Astronauts Set For Long-Delayed ISS Spacewalk Today; Here’s When And How To Watch

NASA Astronauts Set For Long-Delayed ISS Spacewalk Today; Here’s When And How To Watch

NASA Spacewalk 2026 LIVE: NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams set for long-delayed ISS spacewalk to upgrade power systems and inspect station hardware.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 01:26 PM (IST)

NASA Spacewalk 2026 LIVE: NASA has confirmed that astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams will carry out a long-delayed spacewalk outside the International Space Station on March 18. The operation is slated to begin at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) and is expected to last approximately 6.5 hours.

Live coverage of the event will start earlier at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT) and will be streamed across multiple platforms, including NASA+, YouTube, X, and Amazon Prime, allowing viewers worldwide to follow the mission in real time.

Mission Resumes After Rare Medical Disruption

The spacewalk marks a return to operations after a planned January mission was cancelled. That earlier effort, which was to involve astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, was called off following a medical emergency that led to the early evacuation of SpaceX Crew-11 on January 15.

The evacuation was a historic moment, marking the first medical emergency removal in the ISS’s operational history and forcing NASA to delay scheduled external maintenance work.

Focus On Power Upgrades & Station Maintenance

Designated U.S. spacewalk 95, today’s activity will focus on preparing the station’s 3B power channel for the installation of advanced solar arrays known as IROSA. It also represents the first spacewalk of 2026 and the first conducted under Expedition 74.

NASA noted that this mission contributes to the 278th and 279th spacewalks dedicated to the assembly, maintenance, and continued enhancement of the ISS. The astronauts will also inspect key external components to ensure long-term operational stability.

Critical Role Of Spacewalks In ISS Operations

Spacewalks, or extra-vehicular activities (EVAs), are essential for maintaining the ISS, which is now in its 25th year of operation. These missions enable astronauts to carry out repairs, upgrades, and inspections while working in the vacuum of space using specialized suits.

The upcoming operation highlights NASA’s continued commitment to keeping the ISS fully functional as a global hub for scientific research and international cooperation. Despite earlier setbacks, crews remain focused on sustaining the station’s capabilities and advancing space exploration.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Spacewalk NASA NASA Spacewalk 2026
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