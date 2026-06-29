Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended as the Guest of Honour. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend Seychelles' Independence Day celebrations.
PM Modi Honoured At Seychelles National Day, Strengthening India–Seychelles Ties
PM Modi attended Seychelles National Day celebrations as Guest of Honour, reaffirming the strong India–Seychelles partnership and highlighting shared commitments to regional security and cooperation.
- Prime Minister Modi attended Seychelles' 50th National Day celebrations.
- Visit marked 50 years of India-Seychelles diplomatic relations.
- Indian armed forces participated in the national parade.
Victoria (Seychelles): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.
Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the Independence Day celebrations in Seychelles.
He is currently on a three-day visit to Seychelles starting Saturday.
The Independence Day celebrations coincided with the marking of 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Seychelles. Indian armed forces participated in the national parade on Sunday night to commemorate the special occasion.
"India is proud to stand alongside Seychelles as a trusted friend and partner in its development journey. Our partnership continues to grow stronger with shared values and closer people-to-people ties. I am confident our friendship will grow even further in the times to come," PM Modi posted on social media.
In a special gesture, the Prime Minister honoured the Indian contingent by standing up as they marched.
“Contingents from the Assam Regiment and the Indian Navy took part in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles yesterday. It was yet another reflection of the enduring friendship between India and Seychelles,” Modi said.
The Indian contingent comprised personnel from the Assam Rifles, the Indian Navy and an Indian Navy Marching Band, reflecting the longstanding defence partnership between the two countries. Indian Naval Ships Tarkash and Ikshak also docked at Port Victoria.
Earlier on Sunday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Seychelles President Patrick Hermini.
At a special ceremony, Modi was also conferred with ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ by President Herminie for his green leadership and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries and his longstanding commitment towards promoting the Blue Economy.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Prime Minister Modi's role at Seychelles' National Day celebrations?
What significant anniversary was celebrated during PM Modi's visit to Seychelles?
The celebrations marked 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Seychelles. This coincided with Seychelles' golden jubilee National Day.
What honor was conferred upon PM Modi during his visit to Seychelles?
President Herminie conferred the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ award on PM Modi. This was in recognition of his green leadership and commitment to the Blue Economy.