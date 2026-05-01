Myanmar’s Former Leader Aung San Suu Kyi No Longer In Jail, Shifted To House Arrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest.

Suu Kyi's sentence now served under house arrest.

Her total sentence reduced to 18 years.

Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been shifted to house arrest after being kept in jail for nearly five years, according to state-run media. She was arrested on February 1, 2021, after a military junta overthrew the elected government and seized power. Since then, she has remained in military custody. The 80-year-old has rarely been seen in public during these years.

According to state broadcaster MRTV, the remainder of Suu Kyi’s sentence will now be served under house arrest instead of in prison. Myanmar’s military information department also confirmed that she has been transferred to a house arrest facility. However, authorities have not disclosed the exact location where she is being kept. Alongside the announcement, a new photograph of Suu Kyi was also released. In the image, she is seen dressed in white clothes, sitting on a wooden bench, with two officials seated in front of her, one of them wearing a police uniform. Officials did not reveal when or where the photograph was taken.

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Sentence Had Already Been Reduced Earlier

Suu Kyi had recently received a reduction in her sentence during a mass clemency granted on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Several prisoners across Myanmar received reduced sentences as part of the move.

In 2022, she was sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison in multiple cases. However, her supporters and human rights organisations described the charges as politically motivated. After the sentence reductions, her total prison term now stands at 18 years. with 13 years of prison term still to be served, now under house arrest.

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Myanmar has been facing severe political turmoil since the 2021 military coup. The country has witnessed conditions similar to a civil war, with several regions controlled by rebel groups and ongoing armed clashes continuing across the nation.