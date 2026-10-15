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English NewsNewsWorld‘My Family and I Were There’: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi On Foiled Hindu Temple Shooting Plot

‘My Family and I Were There’: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi On Foiled Hindu Temple Shooting Plot

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says his family was at an Aurora Hindu temple when authorities foiled an alleged mass shooting plot.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congressman Krishnamoorthi and family faced temple shooting attempt.
  • White supremacist Alexandros Paporakis arrested for targeting Indian-Americans.
  • Jammed rifle prevented mass shooting; coworkers alerted police.

New York: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday said he and his family were present in the Hindu temple in Aurora when a teenager attempted a mass shooting that failed due to a jammed rifle.

"I am horrified that a white supremacist attempted to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Hindu temple in Aurora where my family worships. My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday," Krishnamoorthi, the outgoing Democrat Congressman from Illinois, said in a statement.

He said the threat of such violence shows how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, and "we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously."

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine has been arrested by authorities following an investigation into an alleged mass shooting plot. On October 11, the Palatine Police Department was contacted by the Mount Prospect Police Department regarding information it had received about a potential mass shooting.

Krishnamoorthi expressed gratitude to the suspect's coworkers who alerted police, and commended the law enforcement officers who intervened. He added that people must come together to confront the hatred that put so many innocent lives at risk.

He said every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and “we must stand together against hatred in all its forms.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hate Crime Indian Americans Raja Krishnamoorthi Aurora Hindu Temple
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