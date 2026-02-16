Muhammad Yunus Steps Down As Interim Chief; Tarique Rahman To Take Oath As Bangladesh PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus has stepped down ahead of the newly elected administration formally taking charge, following the country’s 13th parliamentary elections. After congratulating the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on its decisive victory, Yunus officially handed over authority to BNP leader Tarique Rahman. His resignation marks the end of the caretaker administration formed after the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and clears the way for a full political transition as the elected government prepares to assume office.

Yunus Steps Down After Election

Muhammad Yunus had taken charge as Chief Adviser of the interim government following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League leadership. The caretaker administration was formed to oversee governance during a politically sensitive period and to conduct parliamentary elections.

In a farewell address to the nation before transferring power, Yunus emphasised the importance of safeguarding democratic gains. According to reports, he stated that while the interim government was stepping down, the process initiated in Bangladesh to strengthen fundamental rights, freedom of speech and democratic institutions must not be reversed.

Yunus returned to Bangladesh in August 2024 after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. In his address, he described that moment as a “day of great liberation”, claiming it marked the country’s release from what he characterised as authoritarian control. He credited the youth of Bangladesh with driving the political change that led to the formation of the interim administration.

Tarique Rahman To Take Oath On February 17

The swearing-in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for February 17. Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief Tarique Rahman will take oath as the country’s next Prime Minister.

India has received an invitation to attend the ceremony. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not expected to travel to Bangladesh for the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in.

BNP Secures Clear Majority

The BNP secured a commanding mandate in the 13th parliamentary elections. In the 300-member Parliament, 151 seats are required to form a government. The BNP won well above this threshold, confirming Tarique Rahman’s position as the next Prime Minister.

The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the principal opposition bloc. Voter turnout stood at approximately 59 per cent. Alongside the general election, a constitutional referendum linked to governance reforms was also approved.

The transition concludes the interim administration’s tenure and formally restores elected political leadership in Bangladesh.