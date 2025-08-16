Monsoon Fury Kills Over 340 In Pakistan, PoK; Mass Burials, Helicopter Crash: Updates

Relentless monsoon rains have unleashed catastrophic floods and landslides across northern Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leaving at least 344 people dead in just 48 hours and hundreds more missing. Officials warn the death toll is expected to climb as rescue operations struggle against blocked roads, landslides, and washed-out infrastructure.

Weather Outlook

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent heavy rains until August 21, raising fears of worsening floods and fresh landslides.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Epicenter Of The Disaster

The worst devastation has struck Buner district, where hundreds have lost their lives, reported Aljazeera. Heavy casualties are also reported from Shangla, Mansehra and Abbottabad. Torrential rains have flattened homes and roads isolating entire communities. Rescue teams are trekking on foot to reach remote mountain villages.



In a grim setback, a government relief helicopter crashed in Mohmand tribal district, killing two pilots and three aid workers, reported Times of India.

Gilgit-Baltistan & PoK: Valleys Cut Off

In Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, flash floods claimed eight lives and damaged homes, schools, and health centers.

In Neelum Valley, over 600 tourists camping near Ratti Gali Lake were stranded after floods swept away bridges over Lawat and Jagran Nullahs, collapsing a riverside restaurant and homes, as per reports. In Jhelum Valley, a cloudburst stranded dozens of vehicles, prompting authorities to issue flood alerts along the swelling Neelum River.

Muzaffarabad: Family Buried In Landslide

A landslide in Sarli Sacha village buried an entire home, leaving six family members feared dead. Casualties were also reported in Sudhnoti and Bagh districts, where collapsing homes and flash floods claimed additional lives.

Relief and Response

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has allocated Rs 500 million for emergency aid. Hospitals have been ordered to set up flood control rooms to ensure medicine supplies and equipment. The Pakistan Army, disaster management authorities, and local volunteers are working around the clock, though relief remains hampered by treacherous terrain and ongoing rains.