India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldFrance's Environment Minister Resigns In Protest Over Harmful Pesticides

France's Environment Minister Resigns In Protest Over Harmful Pesticides

Scientists say that the chemicals are dangerous to human health and are harmful to the bee populations that make agriculture possible in the first place.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • French Minister Monique Barbut offered resignation over pesticide reintroduction.
  • President Macron rejected resignation due to climate change urgency.
  • New bill allows reintroduction of previously banned harmful pesticides.

Edited by: Rob Turner

French Minister of Ecological Transition Monique Barbut announced Wednesday that she would "submit her resignation today" to President Emmanuel Macron in protest to the reintroduction of harmful pesticides.

However, Macron did not accept her resignation, and Barbut will stay in her post due to the "urgency to address the consequences of climate change," her team said in comments carried by the AFP news agency.

What Barbut Said About Her Resignation

In a post on LinkedIn, Barbut wrote that "contrary to the commitments that had been made to me, the government prevented any debate on the removal of this measure," adding that there had been "one environmental setback too many," since was appointed last October.

ALSO READ | 'Iran Not Serious About Talks': Marco Rubio Warns Tehran Of Consequences

"Politics is not my world, and if this is what politics is about, it definitely never will be," said the former head of WWF France and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

What Is In France's Pesticide Bill?

Barbut's statement comes just after lawmakers appoved a bill that will allow the pesticides acetamiprid and flupyradifurone to come back into use. They have been banned in France since 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Scientists say that the chemicals are dangerous to human health and are harmful to the bee populations that make agriculture possible in the first place.

ALSO READ | Pakistan: 6 Children Dead, 94 Infected In HIV Outbreak At Karachi Hospital

Proponents of the bill argued that France's beet, apple, and hazlenut farmers need the pesticides to compete against their EU counterparts.

The substances are not banned in the EU but some member states limit their use.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW

Before You Go

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Monique Barbut announce her resignation?

She announced her resignation in protest of the reintroduction of harmful pesticides. She stated the government prevented debate on removing this measure.

Did President Macron accept Monique Barbut's resignation?

No, President Macron did not accept her resignation. She will remain in her post due to the urgency of addressing climate change consequences.

Which pesticides are being reintroduced in France?

Lawmakers approved a bill to reintroduce acetamiprid and flupyradifurone. These pesticides had been banned in France since 2018 and 2019, respectively.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 22 Jul 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emmanuel Macron France Environment Minister Monique Barbut France Pesticide Bill Harmful Pesticides France
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France's Environment Minister Resigns In Protest Over Harmful Pesticides
France's Environment Minister Resigns In Protest Over Harmful Pesticides
World
China Steps Up Coast Guard Around Taiwan, New Tensions Raise Blockade Fears
China Steps Up Coast Guard Around Taiwan, New Tensions Raise Blockade Fears
World
'Attack Ships In Hormuz And We'll Blow Up Bridges, Power Plants': Trump's Open Threat To Iran
'Attack Ships In Hormuz And We'll Blow Up Your Bridges': Trump's Open Threat To Iran
World
Ukraine Hits Wildberries Warehouses In Fresh Deep Strike Inside Russia
Ukraine Hits Wildberries Warehouses In Fresh Deep Strike Inside Russia
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff
Delhi Metro Alert: 16 Stations Shut Amid Security Concerns, Entry and Exit Restricted
NEET Row: Kharge Demands Discussion Under Rule 267, Says Opposition Ready After Procedure Is Set
NEET Debate: Government Says Ready For Discussion, Seeks Rules and Schedule Agreement
NEET Protest Row: Congress Vows Parliament Standoff Until Demands on Education Minister Are Met
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget