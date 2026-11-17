Reported by: Karl Sexton | Timothy Jones AP, AFP



Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said Tuesday that he would resign after the opposition Democratic Party accused him of profiting from a government railway project.

At a press conference, Khurelsukh said he was being "falsely accused and defamed" but would resign in order to "restore my good name."

He has pledged to cooperate with investigators.

Before the resignation takes effect, it must first be accepted by parliament, the State Great Khural.

What are the accusations against Khurelsukh?

Nyambaatar Khishgee, the ex-mayor of Ulaanbaatar, the country's capital, on Saturday accused Khurelsukh of receiving $25 million (around €23 million) linked to the Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait railway project.

The railway connects the Tavantolgoi coal mine with the Mongolian port of Gashuunsukhait on the Chinese border, a central hub for the export of coal from Mongolia to China.

The former mayor belongs to the president's party, but is part of a different faction within it.

The opposition Democratic Party picked up on the accusations and called on Khurelsukh to step down.

According to the allegations, Khurelsukh received the money in bribes from the conglomerate Bodi International LLC, which received the contract to construct the railway without a competitive tender.

Bodi on Monday denied having paid any cash bribes to obtain the contract.

Infighting in Khurelsukh's party

Khurelsukh, from the Mongolian People's Party, has been president since 2021.

But infighting has caused disruption in the party in recent years, with three prime ministers taking office in just nine months.

Khurelsukh paid a state visit to Germany from October 19 to 22 this year.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)