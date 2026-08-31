WATCH | Moment Glacier Collapsed Before Nepal Flash Floods Accidentally Captured On Drone

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English NewsNewsWorldWATCH | Moment Glacier Collapsed Before Deadly Nepal Flash Floods Accidentally Captured On Drone

WATCH | Moment Glacier Collapsed Before Deadly Nepal Flash Floods Accidentally Captured On Drone

Drone footage accidentally captured a massive glacier and rock collapse near Nepal's Langtang Lirung peak, with the debris triggering flash floods that killed hundreds in Nepal and Tibet.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A drone accidentally captured a massive glacier collapse.
  • This collapse caused flash floods in Nepal and Tibet.
  • The floods killed 919 people; 4,500 remain missing.
  • Nepal's PM called it an

A massive glacier collapse in the Himalayas was accidentally captured by a drone, offering a glimpse into the event that preceded the devastating flash floods that swept through Nepal and Tibet last week.

The footage, captured by a Chinese photographer, shows a huge mass of bedrock and glacier ice breaking away from a slope near Langtang Lirung peak, which rises more than 7,200 metres above sea level.

The collapse sent enormous plumes of dust rising from the snow-covered mountains.

Drone Captures Glacier Collapse

The footage was authenticated by BBC Verify. The location shown in the videos corresponds with the direction of the floodwater that later moved through the Trishuli river system, according to the verification.

ABC News reported that the photographer's camera drone accidentally recorded the aftermath of the initial glacier collapse.

The mass of ice, rock, mud and debris then crashed into the valley around 1,200 metres below, triggering flash floods and causing the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers to swell severely.

The floods killed 903 people in Nepal and 16 in Tibet on August 26, while more than 4,500 people remain missing, mostly in Nepal.

ALSO READ: Nepal Blames China Over Inadequate Data Sharing After Flash Floods Leave Thousands Missing

Nepal Faces ‘Unimaginable’ Disaster

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah described the situation as an "unimaginable and heartbreaking" natural disaster, saying authorities were struggling to assess the full extent of the devastation.

"Our country has been facing an unimaginable and heartbreaking natural disaster," he said in a social media post late Sunday.

"The devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa have made it extremely difficult to collect a complete account of the loss of life, property, and infrastructure," he added.

Shah said adverse weather, difficult terrain and continuing risks were making the assessment challenging, but authorities were continuing efforts to protect citizens.

"Although this task remains challenging due to adverse weather, difficult terrain, and ongoing risks, we are moving forward with determination to protect the lives of the citizens," he said.  

"We will succeed in overcoming this crisis through our unity and collective efforts," Shah added.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Kyrgyzstan 

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent flash floods in Nepal and Tibet?

The flash floods were triggered by a massive glacier collapse near Langtang Lirung peak in the Himalayas. A huge mass of bedrock and glacier ice broke away, sending debris into the valley.

How was the glacier collapse captured?

A Chinese photographer's drone accidentally recorded the glacier collapse. The footage shows a large mass of ice breaking away and dust plumes rising from the mountains.

What were the immediate consequences of the flash floods?

The floods killed 903 people in Nepal and 16 in Tibet on August 26. Additionally, over 4,500 people, primarily in Nepal, remain missing.

Where did the glacier collapse occur?

The collapse occurred near Langtang Lirung peak, which is located in the Himalayas. This area rises more than 7,200 metres above sea level.

Why is assessing the full extent of the disaster difficult for authorities?

Nepal's Prime Minister stated that adverse weather, difficult terrain, and ongoing risks are making it challenging to assess the full extent of the devastation and account for losses.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Flash Floods Nepal Floods
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