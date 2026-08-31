WATCH | Moment Glacier Collapsed Before Nepal Flash Floods Accidentally Captured On Drone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A drone accidentally captured a massive glacier collapse.

This collapse caused flash floods in Nepal and Tibet.

The floods killed 919 people; 4,500 remain missing.

Nepal's PM called it an

A massive glacier collapse in the Himalayas was accidentally captured by a drone, offering a glimpse into the event that preceded the devastating flash floods that swept through Nepal and Tibet last week.

The footage, captured by a Chinese photographer, shows a huge mass of bedrock and glacier ice breaking away from a slope near Langtang Lirung peak, which rises more than 7,200 metres above sea level.

The collapse sent enormous plumes of dust rising from the snow-covered mountains.

Drone Captures Glacier Collapse

The footage was authenticated by BBC Verify. The location shown in the videos corresponds with the direction of the floodwater that later moved through the Trishuli river system, according to the verification.

ABC News reported that the photographer's camera drone accidentally recorded the aftermath of the initial glacier collapse.

A Chinese photographer accidentally captured the catastrophic avalanche on Mount Lamtang in Nepal during a drone shoot.



[📹 HeyMu. Travel] pic.twitter.com/rgWylkezSC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 28, 2026

The mass of ice, rock, mud and debris then crashed into the valley around 1,200 metres below, triggering flash floods and causing the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers to swell severely.

The floods killed 903 people in Nepal and 16 in Tibet on August 26, while more than 4,500 people remain missing, mostly in Nepal.

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Nepal Faces ‘Unimaginable’ Disaster

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah described the situation as an "unimaginable and heartbreaking" natural disaster, saying authorities were struggling to assess the full extent of the devastation.

"Our country has been facing an unimaginable and heartbreaking natural disaster," he said in a social media post late Sunday.

"The devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa have made it extremely difficult to collect a complete account of the loss of life, property, and infrastructure," he added.

Shah said adverse weather, difficult terrain and continuing risks were making the assessment challenging, but authorities were continuing efforts to protect citizens.

"Although this task remains challenging due to adverse weather, difficult terrain, and ongoing risks, we are moving forward with determination to protect the lives of the citizens," he said.

"We will succeed in overcoming this crisis through our unity and collective efforts," Shah added.

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