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HomeNewsWorldMojtaba Khamenei Suffers Severe Disfiguring Injuries After Airstrike, Recovery Ongoing: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei Suffers Severe Disfiguring Injuries After Airstrike, Recovery Ongoing: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei health update: Iran’s new Supreme Leader is recovering from severe injuries after an airstrike, raising concerns over leadership during war.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mojtaba Khamenei recovering from serious airstrike injuries.
  • Attack killed his father, formerly Iran's Supreme Leader.
  • Injuries include facial wounds and leg damage.
  • Leadership transition occurs amid ongoing regional conflict.

Mojtaba Khamenei health update: Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly still recovering from serious injuries sustained during an airstrike that killed his father at the outset of the ongoing conflict, according to multiple sources familiar with his inner circle.

The strike, which targeted the compound of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in central Tehran, marked a pivotal moment in the escalation of the war and the sudden transition of power within Iran’s leadership.

Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update

Sources cited in the report indicate that Mojtaba Khamenei sustained extensive injuries in the attack. These reportedly include severe facial wounds that have left visible disfigurement, as well as significant damage to one or both of his legs.

The extent of these injuries has raised concerns about his physical condition at a time when Iran faces mounting internal and external pressures. While details remain closely guarded, those familiar with the situation suggest that his recovery is ongoing and could be prolonged.

Leader Recovering, Remains Engaged in Governance

The 56-year-old leader is said to be steadily recuperating from his injuries while staying mentally sharp. According to those familiar with his condition, he has been attending high-level meetings via audio conferencing and continues to play an active role in key decision-making, including matters related to the ongoing conflict and diplomatic engagement with Washington, as per Reuters.

Health Concerns Amid Critical Diplomatic Moment

Speculation over his ability to fully handle state responsibilities comes at a particularly sensitive time for Iran, as crucial peace negotiations with the United States are scheduled to take place in Islamabad, adding to the pressure on the leadership.

Limited Verification Of Claims

The details, shared by individuals within his close circle, provide one of the clearest insights into his recent condition. However, these claims could not be independently verified.

Leadership Amid Crisis

Khamenei’s rise to the country’s top position comes under extraordinary circumstances, as Iran continues to grapple with a widening regional conflict. His ability to manage state affairs while recovering from serious injuries is now a matter of increasing scrutiny among observers. The leadership transition itself followed the killing of his father in the same airstrike, a development that significantly altered Iran’s political and military landscape.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current health status of Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly recovering from serious injuries sustained in an airstrike. The extent of his injuries includes severe facial wounds and significant leg damage.

How did Mojtaba Khamenei sustain his injuries?

He sustained his injuries during an airstrike that targeted his father's compound in central Tehran. The same strike resulted in the death of his father.

When did the airstrike that injured Mojtaba Khamenei occur?

The airstrike occurred at the outset of the ongoing conflict, marking a pivotal moment in the escalation of the war and the transition of power.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran-US War Iran Israel Conflict Mojtaba Khamenei Health
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