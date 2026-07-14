Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump claimed Iran's military capabilities largely destroyed.

US-Iran ceasefire collapsed, triggering renewed strikes, military operations.

Iran retaliated, striking Bahrain, UAE tankers, killing mariner.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran's military capabilities have been largely destroyed following joint US-Israeli strikes, while also asserting that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is "90 per cent gone."

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said Iran had lost its naval and air power, air defence systems and senior military leadership as a result of the ongoing conflict.

His remarks came as the United States and Iran exchanged fresh strikes over the weekend, signalling the collapse of a months-long ceasefire and a renewed escalation in hostilities.

Trump Claims Iran Has Lost Military Strength

During the interview, Trump said Iran's military infrastructure had been devastated.

"They have no navy, they have no air force, it's all gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone, their leaders have all been killed, their best leaders have been killed," Trump said.

He also claimed that Iran's top military leadership had been eliminated during the conflict.

Referring to Iran's leadership, Trump stated, "They're gone. Khomeini is gone," using the surname of Iran's revolutionary founder while apparently referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the opening day of the conflict on February 28.

ALSO READ | Trump Notifies Congress Of Renewed US Military Action Against Iran After Ceasefire Collapse

Claim on Mojtaba Khamenei's Condition

Trump further claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei was "90 per cent gone."

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since February 28, when he was reportedly injured in the same US-Israeli strikes that killed his father. His prolonged absence has fuelled speculation about his health and whereabouts.

However, Trump did not provide any evidence to support his claim regarding Mojtaba Khamenei's condition.

US Resumes Military Action Against Iran

Trump's comments coincided with renewed military action between Washington and Tehran after the ceasefire broke down.

The US president has formally informed Congress that military operations against Iran resumed last week and said he had authorised multiple rounds of strikes on Iranian targets.

Separately, Trump suggested the United States could begin charging ships for safe passage, signalling a potential shift away from the long-standing US policy supporting freedom of navigation.

ALSO READ | Indian Sailor Killed, 6 Injured As Iran Strikes UAE Tankers In Hormuz

Iran Responds With Regional Attacks

Iran responded by launching attacks targeting Bahrain and two tankers linked to the United Arab Emirates that were travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the reported details, one mariner of Indian origin was killed and eight others were injured in the attacks.

The UAE warned it could retaliate against Iran, raising concerns that the conflict could expand further across the Gulf region.

The latest escalation comes as both the United States and Iran continue to compete for control of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital shipping route through which around one-fifth of global crude oil and natural gas supplies traditionally passed during peacetime.