Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Bin Laden Sought To Ruin US–Saudi Ties’: Mohammed Bin Salman Says Amid 9/11 Backlash At White House

‘Bin Laden Sought To Ruin US–Saudi Ties’: Mohammed Bin Salman Says Amid 9/11 Backlash At White House

During a tense White House briefing, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Trump announced deals on nuclear cooperation and F-35s.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tense exchanges marked a joint White House press briefing on Tuesday as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump addressed the media after announcing a civilian nuclear cooperation pact and an agreement for the sale of F-35 fighter jets.

Saudi Crown Prince Deflects Khashoggi, 9/11 Questions

When questioned about the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the anger that still lingers among families of 9/11 victims, the Crown Prince redirected attention to Osama bin Laden. Citing CIA findings, he argued that the al-Qaeda chief intentionally used Saudi hijackers in the 2001 attacks to fracture relations between Riyadh and Washington.

MBS stated that Osama bin Laden had used Saudi nationals in the 9/11 attacks with the intention of damaging U.S.–Saudi relations and cautioned that accepting alternative explanations would only serve the extremist’s original goal, as per Washington Post.

He assured reporters that Saudi Arabia had implemented extensive reforms to ensure nothing resembling 9/11 could occur again. Strong ties with Washington, he added, serve as a deterrent to extremism and terrorism, and benefit global security as well as economic cooperation.

The Crown Prince also addressed the Khashoggi assassination, describing it as a “painful” and “serious” incident. He maintained that the Kingdom had taken corrective measures, strengthened oversight, and revamped investigative systems to prevent any recurrence.

President Trump used the briefing to defend the Saudi leader, pushing back at pointed questions from American journalists and chastising an ABC reporter for “embarrassing the guest.” At a gala event later that evening, Trump announced that the U.S. would name Saudi Arabia one of its limited group of major non-NATO allies — a designation he said Riyadh wanted revealed during the dinner.

Trump also disclosed that Saudi Arabia had committed to invest $600 billion in the United States, with the Crown Prince pledging to raise the figure to $1 trillion.

ALSO READ: Colombo Weather Disrupts Air Traffic; Two Int'l Flights Diverted To Thiruvananthapuram

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
News
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget