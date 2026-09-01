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English NewsNewsWorldModi, Xi Share Brief Exchange At SCO Summit; Shehbaz Sharif Seen Stopping Putin After Group Photo

Modi, Xi Share Brief Exchange At SCO Summit; Shehbaz Sharif Seen Stopping Putin After Group Photo

Soon after the group picture, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approached Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 12:28 PM (IST)

World leaders attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday came together for the official group photograph, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping sharing a brief interaction before the photo session.

Modi and Xi were seen shaking hands and speaking for a short time as leaders assembled for the photograph. Soon after the group picture, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approached Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Putin moved away from the podium, Sharif appeared to stop him by holding his hand before the two began speaking.

Modi Meets Putin Ahead Of Group Photograph

Before the formal photo session, Modi also met Putin briefly, with the two leaders exchanging greetings. The interaction came a day after Modi held a detailed meeting with Putin in Bishkek, during which the Prime Minister renewed his call for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In his opening remarks, Modi said the prolonged conflict was taking humanity backwards and stressed the need for a peaceful solution.

“Every day spent on war pushes humanity backwards, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from endless war towards the end of war, which is very crucial for the well-being of humanity,” Modi said.

He stressed that ending the conflict was not only a matter for Russia and Ukraine but was also important for the wider international community.

Modi, Putin Discuss Bilateral Ties

During their meeting, Modi and Putin reviewed the India-Russia relationship, including areas such as trade and investment, energy and fertiliser security. The talks come ahead of Putin's expected visit to India later this month for the annual BRICS summit.

Modi and Putin also travelled together in the Russian President's limousine to the Nomad Games in Bishkek. Television footage showed the two leaders arriving together before entering the venue for the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from his interactions with Putin and Xi, Modi was also seen greeting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi with a handshake.

He also shared a warm moment with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with the two leaders embracing during the summit proceedings.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
SCO Narendra Modi Xi Jinping SCO Summit 'Narendra Modi'
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