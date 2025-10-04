Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Modi Says Welcome Home Bhai': American Man Shows Off His 5-Year India Visa, Post Goes Viral

'Modi Says Welcome Home Bhai': American Man Shows Off His 5-Year India Visa, Post Goes Viral

Tech enthusiast Tony Klor celebrated his 5-year Indian visa on X, highlighting India's openness to foreign talent in blockchain and AI.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An American tech enthusiast’s playful social media post about receiving a long-term visa to India has captured widespread attention, particularly among Indian users. Klor Anthony Louis, popularly known online as Tony Klor, took to X to celebrate his newly approved five-year B-1 visa to India.

'Trump Says Go Kick Rocks, Modi Says Welcome Home'

In his post, he expressed enthusiasm over India’s openness to global talent in emerging sectors such as blockchain and artificial intelligence. He also drew a cheeky comparison between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, writing: “It’s official! India is opening its doors to foreign blockchain & AI builders. I’ve just been granted a girthy 5-year India visa.” He added, “Trump says foreigners go kick rocks. Modi says welcome home bhai.”

A X user said, "Deeply honest here, as someone who studies and works alongside many brilliant Indians in top U.S. universities: I truly believe India has some of the most intelligent minds in tech, AI, and engineering. If those talents focus on building and innovating within India, I can’t imagine the scale of progress."


The visa, issued on 23 September 2025 and valid until 22 September 2030, allows multiple entries, with a maximum stay of 180 days per visit. Klor’s post quickly went viral, receiving widespread engagement from users praising India’s proactive stance in welcoming international professionals and fostering innovation in cutting-edge technology domains.

Experts say Klor’s announcement aligns with India’s broader push to establish itself as a global technology hub. By providing long-term opportunities for entrepreneurs and specialists in advanced fields like AI and blockchain, the country is signaling its commitment to nurturing innovation and attracting international expertise. 

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
