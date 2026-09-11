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English NewsNewsWorldModi-Putin Meet: PM Stresses Dialogue, Diplomacy; Putin Invites Him For Annual Summit

Modi-Putin Meet: PM Stresses Dialogue, Diplomacy; Putin Invites Him For Annual Summit

During the meeting, Modi and Putin reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people domains.

Written By : Vishal Pandey |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi, Putin met, reviewed broad bilateral cooperation progress.
  • Discussed West Asia, Black Sea conflicts; Modi urged dialogue.
  • Agreed to strengthen strategic partnership; Putin invited Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. This was the second meeting between the two leaders this year. They had earlier met on August 31, 2026, on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek.

During the meeting, Modi and Putin reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people domains.

The two leaders also welcomed Russia's International Industrial Exhibition, ‘INNOPROM India’, which was held for the first time in India from September 9 to 11, and underlined its importance in further expanding trade and industrial ties. Modi and Putin also visited the exhibition and interacted with its participants.

West Asia, Black Sea Conflicts On Agenda

The two leaders also exchanged views on India's engagement with Russia in the multilateral sphere, particularly BRICS under India's chairship for 2026.

They discussed key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region. The two sides also discussed the impact of these conflicts on maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

Prime Minister Modi once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving conflicts and said India stood ready to assist in peace efforts.

India-Russia Strategic Partnership

The two leaders agreed to remain engaged in efforts to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

The partnership, according to the two sides, continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties.

Putin Invites Modi To Russia

President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.

Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation. The dates of the summit will be decided according to mutual convenience through diplomatic channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did PM Modi and President Putin meet recently?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. This was their second meeting this year.

What areas of bilateral cooperation did Modi and Putin review?

They reviewed progress across political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility, and people-to-people domains. They also welcomed the 'INNOPROM India' exhibition.

What regional conflicts were discussed by the two leaders?

Modi and Putin exchanged views on conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region. They also discussed their impact on maritime trade and the safety of Indian seafarers.

What is the nature of the partnership between India and Russia?

India and Russia share a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. It continues to show significant growth and resilience despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Has Prime Minister Modi been invited to visit Russia?

Yes, President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. PM Modi accepted the invitation.

Published at : 11 Sep 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Modi Putin Meet Diplomacy PM Stresses Dialogue Putin Invites PM Modi For Annual Summit
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