Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home

Among the names appearing in the latest tranche of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein is acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair, who is also the mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Nair is mentioned in an email that refers to a film-related party held at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate. The documents were released by the United States Department of Justice on Friday as part of disclosures under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Email Dates Back To 2009

According to screenshots of the files released by the Department of Justice and reported by the Daily Mail, the email is dated October 21, 2009. It was sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein at the email address jeevacation@gmail.com.

While the subject line of the email is not visible, the body reads, “Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse…after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there…Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair….etc.”

The inclusion of names in the Epstein files does not indicate or imply any wrongdoing.

Reports Say Party Was Linked To ‘Amelia’

The email further describes the event and its aftermath. “Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gere at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department....very weird,” Siegal wrote.

She added: “Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month.... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg.”

While the screenshot does not specify the film, several reports have said the gathering was linked to Nair’s 2009 film Amelia, starring Hillary Swank and Richard Gere.

No Response From Mayor’s Office

There has been no response so far from the office of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani regarding the mention of his mother in the files.

DOJ Discloses Millions Of Pages, Videos And Images

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of documents in the latest disclosure, along with over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

“… that means that the department produced approximately three and a half million pages in compliance with the act,” Blanche said.

He added that all images of women are being redacted, except those of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Background On Epstein And Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in custody, awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Ghislaine Maxwell was later convicted of sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.