HomeNewsWorld'That Guy’s Dead': Horrifying Footage Shows Minneapolis ICU Nurse Fatally Shot By Border Patrol

'That Guy's Dead': Horrifying Footage Shows Minneapolis ICU Nurse Fatally Shot By Border Patrol

Videos of a fatal federal agent shooting in Minneapolis have fueled outrage, protests, and demands for transparency amid rising tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Videos circulating on social media have intensified scrutiny of federal law enforcement actions in Minneapolis after a deadly confrontation involving Border Patrol officers unfolded outside Glam Doll Donuts near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, prompted a large emergency response and added to mounting tensions in a city already on edge.

Minneapolis Footage Captures Prolonged Struggle Before Shooting

The videos show a chaotic scene in which multiple federal agents appear to restrain a man on the ground. At least four officers are seen holding him down while another moves in to assist. Whistles can be heard during the struggle, which continues for several moments. At one point, an agent appears to strike the man with an object as the confrontation escalates.

Seconds later, a series of gunshots erupts. At least nine shots can be heard in the footage, sending nearby witnesses into shock. The person recording the video reacts audibly, shouting profanities and expressing disbelief at what has just unfolded. “Did they kill that guy? Not again,” the witness says as the scene descends into chaos, as per AP.

Official Account Disputed By Bystander Videos

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that the suspect was armed, later releasing a photograph of a handgun that officials say was recovered from the scene. According to DHS, the presence of the weapon justified the use of deadly force by Border Patrol officers.

However, the videos shared online by bystanders do not clearly support that account. In the footage, the man appears to be holding a phone, and no firearm is visible at any point during the struggle shown. The apparent mismatch between official claims and what is seen in the recordings has fueled public skepticism and renewed calls for transparency.

Political Condemnation & Public Warnings

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the shooting in a post on X, formerly Twitter, calling it “sickening” and urging the White House to immediately halt the federal operation in Minnesota.

The city of Minneapolis also acknowledged reports of the shooting, issuing a statement advising residents to avoid the area while authorities worked to confirm details.

Incident Deepens Protest Movement

The shooting occurred against the backdrop of sustained protests in Minneapolis and across the Twin Cities, where demonstrators have been demanding the withdrawal of federal law enforcement. Just a day earlier, thousands of people rallied in freezing conditions to oppose immigration enforcement actions.

Tensions have remained high since January 7, when Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was fatally shot by an ICE officer during a separate federal operation. Her death sparked nationwide outrage and ignited daily demonstrations, setting the stage for the unrest that continues to grip the city.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Immigration US
