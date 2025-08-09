Mexico's Sheinbaum Rejects US 'Invasion' After Trump Orders Military To Target Drug Cartels

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly rejected suggestions that U.S. forces could enter Mexico, following reports that President Donald Trump authorised the Pentagon to use military power against Latin American drug cartels designated as terrorist organisations.

Speaking at her daily news conference on Friday, Sheinbaum sought to quash growing speculation sparked by the reports. “The United States is not going to come to Mexico with their military,” she said. “We cooperate, we collaborate, but there will be no invasion. It’s off the table, absolutely off the table.”

The president confirmed her government had been notified of Trump’s executive order but stressed it carried no provision for foreign troops to operate on Mexican soil. “There is no risk that they will invade our territory,” she insisted.

The New York Times first revealed the existence of the directive, citing unnamed sources. According to the report, the order “provides an official basis for the possibility of direct military operations at sea and on foreign soil against cartels.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move would enable Washington to deploy its full range of capabilities, from intelligence services to the Department of Defence, in targeting trafficking networks. “We have to start treating them as armed terrorist organisations, not simply drug-dealing organisations,” Rubio said.

Cracking down on powerful cartels has been one of Trump’s highest priorities since returning to office. In February, the U.S. State Department designated seven criminal groups as foreign terrorist organisations, including five of Mexico’s most influential cartels.

At the time, the White House argued these groups posed “a national security threat beyond that posed by traditional organised crime”, accusing them of infiltrating governments across the Western Hemisphere.