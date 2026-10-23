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English NewsNewsWorldMelania Trump Secures Localised Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire In Oleshky From October 29: White House

Melania Trump Secures Localised Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire In Oleshky From October 29: White House

Residents of the southern Ukrainian town, occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, have reported a worsening food crisis.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Melania Trump secured Oleshky ceasefire starting October 29.
  • Ceasefire enables humanitarian aid, safe civilian evacuation from Oleshky.
  • Oleshky faces dire crisis; residents need aid, evacuation support.

US First Lady Melania Trump has secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, which will take effect on October 29, the White House said on Friday.

Residents of the southern Ukrainian town, occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, have reported a worsening food crisis.

"Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway," a White House statement said.

Ceasefire To Facilitate Humanitarian Aid, Civilian Evacuation

The localised ceasefire will allow non-military teams from both countries to visit residents in their homes and coordinate transportation for those wishing to evacuate to either Russia or Ukraine, Melania Trump said.

An unnamed American media organisation will accompany the teams to document the process. Right-leaning news outlet Newsmax reported that its cameras would be granted "exclusive access to document the effort".

"The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky's remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water," Melania Trump said in the statement.

"Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” she added.

The White House said Melania Trump and her representative had worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to establish the terms of the localised ceasefire.

Oleshky Faces Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Oleshky, located across the Dnipro River from Kherson, now has an estimated population of 1,700 to 2,000 people, primarily elderly residents, along with about 50 children. Before the war, the city had roughly 24,000 residents, according to the White House.

About 90% of the city was flooded following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, the statement said.

The ceasefire is intended to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid and prepare a safe passage for civilians seeking to leave the city.

Melania Trump’s Efforts Amid Pressure To End War

The development comes as US President Donald Trump presses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reach an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Melania Trump has also been active in efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian children seized by Russia during the war.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who secured the ceasefire in Oleshky?

US First Lady Melania Trump secured the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky. She worked directly with both nations' leadership to establish the terms.

What is the main goal of the Oleshky ceasefire?

The ceasefire aims to allow humanitarian aid to enter Oleshky and enable civilian evacuation through a safe passageway. Residents can choose to go to either Russia or Ukraine.

When will the ceasefire in Oleshky take effect?

The localized ceasefire in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky is scheduled to begin on October 29. It will temporarily halt military action to facilitate aid and evacuation.

What is the current humanitarian situation in Oleshky?

Oleshky is a front-line city facing a dire humanitarian crisis. Its primarily elderly residents urgently need medical attention, food, medicine, and clean water, with 90% of the city previously flooded.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Melania Trump White House October 29 Oleshky Melania Trump Secures Localised Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire
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