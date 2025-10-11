Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Melania Trump Announces Reunification Of 8 Ukrainian Children With Families, Cites Positive Response From Putin

Melania Trump Announces Reunification Of 8 Ukrainian Children With Families, Cites Positive Response From Putin

US First Lady Melania Trump says eight Ukrainian children displaced by war have been reunited with families. Putin responded positively to her peace letter urging child protection.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 08:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Washington [US], October 11 (ANI): Amid ongoing efforts to reunite families affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, US First Lady Melania Trump announced that eight Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families in the past 24 hours.

"Eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours," the First Lady said while addressing the media at the White House. These children had been displaced during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Melania Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded positively to her "peace letter", which she had sent in August, expressing willingness to engage and cooperate for the benefit of all people involved in the war.

"A child's soul knows no border, no flags. Much has unfolded since President Putin received my letter last August. He responded in writing, signalling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia. Since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children," the First Lady said.

She added that her representatives have been working directly with Putin's team to ensure the safe reunification of children with their families. "For the past 3 months, both sides have participated in several back-channel meetings and calls, all in good faith. We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war. My representative has been working directly with President Putin's team to ensure the safe reunification of children with their families between Russia and Ukraine," she said.

Melania Trump had written a "peace letter" to Putin in August, urging him to protect children and future generations worldwide.

US President Donald Trump hand-delivered the letter to Putin ahead of their summit in Alaska, as reported by Fox News. Immediately after receiving it, Putin read the letter in front of the American and Russian delegations.

"Dear President Putin," the letter began. "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few," it read. The First Lady further wrote, "Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all--so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity--an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology."


The letter noted that "in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them--a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future."

"Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," she added. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone--you serve humanity itself," as reported by Fox News.

"Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time," the letter concluded. Earlier in August, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had thanked Melania Trump for raising the issue of 'abduction of Ukrainian children'. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 08:17 AM (IST)
Melania Trump Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian Children
