Mehbooba Mufti Pays Homage To Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei At State Funeral In Tehran: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's multi-day state funeral continues across cities.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti joined an Indian delegation in Tehran to pay homage to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, during the ongoing state funeral ceremonies.

The delegation offered Salat al-Janazah (funeral prayer) and made dua for the late Iranian leader.

The visit comes after Mufti received an official invitation from the Iranian government to attend the funeral ceremonies being held in Tehran.

Tehran, Iran: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, along with members of an Indian delegation, paid homage to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. The delegation offered Salat al-Janazah (funeral prayer)

(Source: PDP) pic.twitter.com/DIZP0JYMyW — IANS (@ians_india) July 3, 2026

Mufti Calls Invitation From Iran A Rare Honour

Before departing for Iran, Mufti told reporters that attending the funeral was a privilege and described the invitation as a rare honour.

"It is an immense honour for me and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive this invitation (from Iran). I will travel there to pay my last respects to the supreme leader," she said.

According to the invitation, Mufti was invited as a distinguished guest representing India.

The letter was issued by Mohseen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department at the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

ALSO READ: US Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators

In the invitation, Qummi formally requested Mufti's presence at the state funeral ceremonies in Tehran, scheduled from July 3 to July 6.

The communication stated that Ayatollah Khamenei was killed on February 28 and that the funeral programme was being conducted in accordance with Iran's official mourning protocols.

Multi-Day State Funeral

Iran has organised an extensive funeral programme spanning several days. The ceremonies begin with the body lying in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, where mourners are expected to pay their respects.

Further ceremonies are scheduled in the holy city of Qom before the final funeral procession and burial in Khamenei's hometown of Mashhad at the shrine of Imam Reza.

ALSO READ: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Son Mojtaba Likely To Skip Ceremony. Here's Why

Iranian authorities have imposed heightened security measures and movement restrictions across major cities to manage large crowds expected during the funeral events.

Mufti's participation alongside the Indian delegation comes amid the ongoing state mourning in Iran following the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader.