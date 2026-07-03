Mehbooba Mufti Pays Homage To Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei At State Funeral In Tehran: WATCH

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English NewsNewsWorldMehbooba Mufti Joins Indian Delegation To Pay Homage To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei At State Funeral: WATCH

Mehbooba Mufti Joins Indian Delegation To Pay Homage To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei At State Funeral: WATCH

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti joined members of an Indian delegation in Tehran to offer funeral prayers and pay homage to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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  • Iran's multi-day state funeral continues across cities.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti joined an Indian delegation in Tehran to pay homage to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, during the ongoing state funeral ceremonies.

The delegation offered Salat al-Janazah (funeral prayer) and made dua for the late Iranian leader.

The visit comes after Mufti received an official invitation from the Iranian government to attend the funeral ceremonies being held in Tehran.

Mufti Calls Invitation From Iran A Rare Honour

Before departing for Iran, Mufti told reporters that attending the funeral was a privilege and described the invitation as a rare honour.

"It is an immense honour for me and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive this invitation (from Iran). I will travel there to pay my last respects to the supreme leader," she said.

According to the invitation, Mufti was invited as a distinguished guest representing India.

The letter was issued by Mohseen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department at the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

ALSO READ: US Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators

In the invitation, Qummi formally requested Mufti's presence at the state funeral ceremonies in Tehran, scheduled from July 3 to July 6.

The communication stated that Ayatollah Khamenei was killed on February 28 and that the funeral programme was being conducted in accordance with Iran's official mourning protocols.

Multi-Day State Funeral

Iran has organised an extensive funeral programme spanning several days. The ceremonies begin with the body lying in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, where mourners are expected to pay their respects.

Further ceremonies are scheduled in the holy city of Qom before the final funeral procession and burial in Khamenei's hometown of Mashhad at the shrine of Imam Reza.

ALSO READ: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Son Mojtaba Likely To Skip Ceremony. Here's Why

Iranian authorities have imposed heightened security measures and movement restrictions across major cities to manage large crowds expected during the funeral events.

Mufti's participation alongside the Indian delegation comes amid the ongoing state mourning in Iran following the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was Ayatollah Khamenei reportedly killed?

According to the invitation letter sent to Mehbooba Mufti, Ayatollah Khamenei was killed on February 28. The funeral program followed Iran's official mourning protocols.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mehbooba Mufti Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran
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