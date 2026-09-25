WATCH: Mass Walkout At UNGA As Netanyahu Begins Address; Israeli PM Hits Back At 'Moral Cowards'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delegates exited UNGA during Netanyahu's speech; he rebuked them.

Netanyahu addressed global anti-Semitism, urging Jews to stand strong.

He criticized NYC Mayor Mamdani, rejecting Israel's genocide allegations.

Several delegates walked out of the United Nations General Assembly hall on Thursday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address at the 81st UNGA, prompting him to hit out at those who left the chamber.

Reacting to the walkout, Netanyahu took a swipe at those who exited, calling them “moral cowards” and asking if anyone else wanted to leave before he began his speech.

“Before I begin, just a quick announcement: if there are any other moral cowards who haven’t yet left this hall, please do so now. Thank you very much,” he said.

#WATCH | New York | Delegates from various countries leave the UN General Assembly hall as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins his speech



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "Before I begin, just a quick announcement: if there are any other moral cowards… pic.twitter.com/CBbFqwpEOe — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

Netanyahu Speaks On Anti-Semitism

Netanyahu then focused on what he described as growing anti-Semitism and called on Jews around the world to remain confident in the face of threats.

He urged Jewish communities to stand up against intimidation and called on others who support what he described as truth and justice to join Israel in confronting those he accused of threatening their shared civilisation.

“The anti-Semites of the world want to terrify our people. I have news for them: the days when Jews were defenseless victims, marched to the slaughter, those days are over. Today, we have a state. Today, we have an army. Today, we have a people ready and willing to defend ourselves,” Netanyahu said.

“Today I have one message for Jews around the world: raise your head high, be proud, be confident, don't be intimidated. Stand up. Everyone else who wants to defend truth and justice, join us in standing up to the barbarians who threaten our common civilization,” he added.

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Netanyahu Targets NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

During his address, Netanyahu also criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, alleging that Jewish residents had become increasingly concerned about their safety since his election.

Netanyahu accused Mamdani of supporting people and positions he described as hostile towards Israel and Jewish communities. He also rejected allegations of genocide against Israel.

“Mr. Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York. They talk to me. They tell me, ‘This isn't the city we remember. It changed so quickly,’” Netanyahu said.

He accused the mayor of praising people convicted of supporting Hamas and referred to Hasan Piker, alleging that he had said the US deserved the September 11 attacks.

Netanyahu also criticised Mamdani over his alleged association with a Palestinian journalist, claiming the journalist had filmed Hamas terrorists beating and torturing Israeli hostages but later refused to publish the footage.

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‘You Can’t Silence Me’: Netanyahu

Netanyahu further alleged that Mamdani had associated with people who supported Hamas and had attempted to prevent him from addressing the UN General Assembly.

“Your wife liked a post praising the October 7 massacre. She liked another post saying Tel Aviv shouldn't exist. You refuse to condemn any of that,” he said.

Netanyahu also accused Mamdani of repeatedly and falsely accusing Israel of genocide.

“Mr. Mamdani, you try to stop me from coming here. You tried to silence me. Well, you can't silence me. You can't silence the truth. And here's the simple truth. Here's a simple truth: Israel didn't commit genocide; Israel prevented genocide,” he said.

Mamdani had earlier referred to Netanyahu as a “genocide architect”. The New York mayor has also repeatedly opposed Netanyahu's presence at the UN General Assembly and had previously said the Israeli prime minister should be arrested, a remark he later walked back.