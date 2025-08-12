Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldMaryam Nawaz Unveils ‘South Asia’s First Trackless Tram’ In Pakistan, Internet Says ‘So It's A Bus?’

Maryam Nawaz launched South Asia’s first “trackless tram” in Lahore, calling it a transport milestone, but social media mocked it as just a fancy bus with a new name.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 08:34 AM (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has rolled out what she’s calling South Asia’s first trackless tram, a sleek, solar-powered vehicle that promises to redefine public transport in Lahore. Dubbed a “subway on wheels,” the modern tram operates entirely on roads, needs no tracks, and even does away with tickets. Officials say it’s a key milestone in Punjab’s urban transport modernization drive, which aims to introduce similar systems in 30 cities across the province, according to Gulf News.

Last week, Maryam Nawaz personally took the vehicle for a trial run from Raiwind Road to Muslim Town, navigating through regular city traffic. Accompanied by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, she inspected the tram’s technical performance and stressed its importance for the province’s urban development plans.

Check Out The Video

“Ladies and gentlemen, South Asia’s first ever trackless tram soon starting its service in Lahore Punjab under Maryam Nawaz,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

While government officials hailed the launch as a transportation breakthrough, public opinion online was far less enthusiastic. Many social media users argued the so-called tram was simply a bus in new packaging, questioning whether the hype matched the reality.

User Mocked The Trackless Tram

Some users mocked the concept, pointing out that similar vehicles already exist. “I love how countries just reinvent buses and give them hi-tech sounding names like ‘autonomous rail-less transportation hypercarriage’ and shill accounts just eat it up,” one person wrote. Another bluntly asked, “It’s a bus. What does a trackless tram even mean?”

Another one said, “Congratulations, you figured out an age old invention… the bus. Maybe actually do something good for your people instead of acting like you’re doing something.”

Even the community notes of this post come up saying “It’s a bus.”

A third comment read, “You know, for a hundred years now we’ve called that a bus. Maybe read more dictionaries.”

Fact-checkers even stepped in, adding a community note linking to Wikipedia’s description of a “trackless tram” — essentially an articulated bus. These buses feature a flexible joint in the middle, allowing them to bend, carry more passengers, and navigate tight urban turns more easily. Another one wrote, “I would like to see this on normal day after 6 month. i bet it would be in ICU.”

In short, while the government is branding the vehicle as an innovative leap forward, critics insist it’s simply a high-tech bus with a tram-inspired look.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 08:34 AM (IST)
Viral Video Lahore Bus Maryam Nawaz Trending News Viral News Pakistan Trending Video Trackless Tram Trackless Rapid Rail South Asia’s First Trackless Tram
