Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Not Capable To Lead...': Mary Millben Critiques Rahul Gandhi, Praises PM Modi Ahead of India Visit

'Not Capable To Lead...': Mary Millben Critiques Rahul Gandhi, Praises PM Modi Ahead of India Visit

She plans a return visit to India to perform, engage with people, and discuss religious freedom. Millben is also working on a documentary, a book, and new music projects.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 08:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

American singer and actress Mary Millben launched a sharp attack on the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, saying he is not capable of leading the country. Millben, who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made the remark ahead of her visit to India. 

Millben stated, “I don’t believe he is capable or the right person to lead India. This has been proven as Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged him and was once again elected as India’s Prime Minister. His position is secured by the people’s vote. That is the real strength of democracy, both in the US and in India.”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Marking 24 years of Modi’s public life, Millben praised the Indian Prime Minister, saying, “I have long maintained that Narendra Modi is the best leader for India and for India–U.S. relations. He has repeatedly demonstrated this, not only through his work in India but also on the global stage. He is a game-changer, a highly influential leader with the ability to bring people together to address the world’s greatest challenges.”

Plans for an India Visit

Millben also shared her excitement about returning to India. “My biggest dream is to come back to India and perform. Our team is already in discussions with the Indian government regarding this,” she said.

She added, “Once in India, I want to engage directly with people. This is my top priority for next year. I also aim to discuss issues related to religious freedom during my visit.”

Upcoming Projects

Discussing her professional plans, Millben revealed, “I am working on a documentary that will showcase my life and my journey in American politics, especially highlighting my 20 years of performing the national anthem and patriotic songs. Additionally, I’ve started working on a book that is set to be published next year. I have several exciting projects underway and am always seeking opportunities to create new music.” 

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 08:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Mary Millben PM Modi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Cities
'I Offer My Heartfelt Apology To Telangana Martyrs': K Kavitha Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Families
'I Offer My Heartfelt Apology To Telangana Martyrs': K Kavitha Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Families
Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav Hints At Muslim Deputy CM If Mahagathbandhan Wins Bihar Polls
Tejashwi Yadav Hints At Muslim Deputy CM If Mahagathbandhan Wins Bihar Polls
Cities
Indore Shocker: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed Outside Hotel, Accused Arrested
Indore Shocker: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed Outside Hotel, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget