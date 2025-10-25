American singer and actress Mary Millben launched a sharp attack on the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, saying he is not capable of leading the country. Millben, who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made the remark ahead of her visit to India.

Millben stated, “I don’t believe he is capable or the right person to lead India. This has been proven as Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged him and was once again elected as India’s Prime Minister. His position is secured by the people’s vote. That is the real strength of democracy, both in the US and in India.”

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Marking 24 years of Modi’s public life, Millben praised the Indian Prime Minister, saying, “I have long maintained that Narendra Modi is the best leader for India and for India–U.S. relations. He has repeatedly demonstrated this, not only through his work in India but also on the global stage. He is a game-changer, a highly influential leader with the ability to bring people together to address the world’s greatest challenges.”

Plans for an India Visit

Millben also shared her excitement about returning to India. “My biggest dream is to come back to India and perform. Our team is already in discussions with the Indian government regarding this,” she said.

She added, “Once in India, I want to engage directly with people. This is my top priority for next year. I also aim to discuss issues related to religious freedom during my visit.”

Upcoming Projects

Discussing her professional plans, Millben revealed, “I am working on a documentary that will showcase my life and my journey in American politics, especially highlighting my 20 years of performing the national anthem and patriotic songs. Additionally, I’ve started working on a book that is set to be published next year. I have several exciting projects underway and am always seeking opportunities to create new music.”