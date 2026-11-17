Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump vowed severe consequences, taking threat seriously.

Iran dismissed reports as 'malicious campaign,' denied all allegations.

Ongoing US-Iran war sees stalled peace talks, mediation.

Iran on Tuesday dismissed a CNN report that Tehran was preparing a so-called "dirty bomb plot."

US President Donald Trump said his administration was taking the report "very seriously."

What did reports say about an Iranian attack on Washington?

Tehran's dismissal came after CNN reported on Tuesday that "Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC," citing multiple US intelligence sources.

The article also reported that "US intelligence has picked up Iranian chatter claiming that it has stashed bomb-making materials inside the country" and that "many national security officials assume that pre-positioned nuclear materials have already been in the US for years," citing, again, multiple US intelligence sources.

When asked about the story during his visit to the Philippines, Trump said that if there was such a threat, Iran would "pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before."

"I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy," he added.

Iran decries 'fabrication'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei slammed the report, calling it "a malicious campaign to manufacture propaganda."

"Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations," he said on X.

"Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities," he said, naming CNN's reporting on the alleged "dirty bomb plot" and The New York Times without specifying any of its reporting.

Baghaei also said the US and Israel hit water storage reservoirs "during the recent acts of aggression."

Where does the Iran war stand?

The Iran war, started by the US and Israeli strikes on February 28, continues as negotiations to bring an end to the fighting stall.

Both US and Israel have been holding off from major attacks as they held elections over the last weeks.

Tehran has said it is in control the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for global oil and natural gas supplies, while continuing to attack ships it considers unauthorized users of the waterway. There are near-daily reports of ships hitting mines in parts of the strait Tehran says are unauthorized for transit.

The US Navy, which is enforcing its own blockade of Iranian vessels, has recently escorted tankers through the strait.

Before the midterm elections, Trump said, "We may do another little Epic Fury," referring to US-Israeli strikes that started the war, though he did not provide any timeframe.

Trump is expected to meet Chinese President ‌Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an APEC leaders' summit in China on Thursday and discuss ending the ​war in Iran.

Pakistan-mediated peace talks between the US and Iran on April failed to reach a conclusion.

Qatar, another mediator in the war, on Tuesday called for restraint "to avoid any escalation that could undermine negotiation efforts."

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)