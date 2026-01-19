'Make America Go Away': Greenland Dons New MAGA Hat Amid Mass Protests Against Trump

Thousands of protesters in Greenland and Denmark took to the streets on Saturday to voice opposition to US President Donald Trump’s controversial push to take control of Greenland, coinciding with his announcement of new tariffs on several European countries.

Amid this, demonstrators adopted a satirical twist on Trump’s signature campaign merchandise, wearing new bright red MAGA hats that read, “Make America Go Away.”

Parody Caps Become Symbol of Resistance

In Copenhagen, an estimated 10,000 people gathered at City Hall Square to protest Trump’s statements. Many attendees wore parody MAGA caps featuring the Greenland flag and a localised slogan, “Nu det NUUK,” which translates to “Now it’s enough.” The caps have quickly become popular and reportedly sold out across Denmark, The Independent UK reported.

Protesters waved Greenlandic flags and held banners reading, “Hands off Greenland,” chanting slogans such as, “Greenland is not for sale.”

Demonstrators Express Concern and Defiance

Some protesters voiced fears that speaking out against Trump could impact future travel to the United States. Others said they have no intention of visiting until his presidency ends.

“We have to support Greenland. We are Danes, Greenland are Danes, even though they’re Greenlanders, and we just have to stick together,” Susanne Kristensen told NBC News. “I won’t go there until he’s out,” she added.

Almond, 57, another participant, said he had never protested before but felt compelled to act. “I’ve actually never done this before, demonstrating, but this is very important to me,” he told NBC News.

Nuuk Witnesses Historic Protest

In Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, thousands braved snow to demonstrate in support of the island’s self-governance. Organisers described it as the largest protest in the city’s history, drawing nearly a quarter of Nuuk’s population.

The protest coincided with Trump’s announcement of a 10 percent import tax beginning in February on goods from eight European countries opposing his plans for Greenland.

“I thought this day couldn’t get any worse, but it just did,” Malik Dollerup-Scheibel told the Associated Press. “It just shows he has no remorse for any kind of human being now.”

Wider Regional Response and Strategic Concerns

Rallies also took place across the Danish realm and in Nunavut, the Inuit-governed territory in northern Canada.

Trump has argued Greenland is strategically critical to US security and has not ruled out using military force to assert control. Following his remarks, European nations dispatched military personnel to Greenland at Denmark’s request.

Greenland, home to approximately 57,000 people, has been administered from Copenhagen for centuries. Though it enjoys significant autonomy, Denmark continues to handle defence and funds much of its administration. Around 17,000 Greenlanders live in Denmark, according to Danish authorities.

All parties in Greenland’s parliament favour independence and prefer remaining linked to Denmark rather than the United States, Reuters reported. Public opinion in the US also shows limited support for Trump’s plans, with only 17 percent approving of the Greenland acquisition and majorities of both Democrats and Republicans opposing military action.