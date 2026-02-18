Macron Promises Easier Visas For Indians As France Aims For 30,000 Students By 2030

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said France intends to significantly increase the number of Indian students enrolling in its institutions, setting a target of 30,000 by 2030 following discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking in Delhi, Macron underlined the importance of deepening academic exchanges between the two countries. “...It's very important for us to welcome more Indian students and to have more French students coming here. We speak about 10,000 per year, more or less, depending on the season. We decided with Prime Minister Modi to have 30,000 by 2030. It's largely feasible,” he said.

Visa Reforms And Administrative Easing

The French President acknowledged that procedural reforms would be required on France’s part to meet the target. “On the French side, we have to simplify, and we will simplify, our sourcing and as well as the visa facility. To have a visa which meets the expectations of the students and is appropriate, for instance, if you have a PhD, I don't know how many years it took for you, three years, so many. So if I give you a visa for one year, I'm little bit crazy...”

He added that France would “clearly streamline this approach in order to have something which meets the expectations and is much more practical for the students and the schools.”

Strengthening Institutional Linkages

Macron also stressed the need for stronger institutional partnerships to improve outreach and recruitment. “We will establish better connections in order to have a better sourcing. In India, 10-15 years ago, it was not the number one source of students. Let's be honest. So I want our universities and high schools to do much more, but we will do as well much more in terms of administrative facilities...”

The remarks signal a renewed effort by France to expand educational collaboration with India through increased intake targets and streamlined administrative processes.