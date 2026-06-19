Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom French President Macron bid PM Modi farewell in Hindi.

Modi's visit strengthened strategic ties across various sectors.

Macron praised Modi's leadership and India's technological advancements.

French President Emmanuel Macron added a personal and symbolic touch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France by delivering a farewell message in Hindi. Departing from the customary language of diplomacy, Macron recorded a video message addressing Modi as “Priya mitr” (Dear friend).



After delivering the Hindi message, Macron appeared pleased with his effort and asked in English, “I hope it was correct,” before continuing with a heartfelt farewell.

A Diplomatic Visit Marked By Strategic Engagement

Modi’s France visit featured a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation across strategic and economic sectors.

“Mujhe bahut khushi hai, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe,” he said, conveying his happiness over the visit and expressing hope that the friendship between France and India would endure for generations.

“Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind,” he added.

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A key highlight was his meeting with Macron at Villa Kerylos in Nice, where the two leaders reviewed progress under the recently launched India–France Special Global Strategic Partnership.

The discussions reflected the growing scope of bilateral ties, with both nations continuing to deepen collaboration in areas ranging from technology and innovation to global governance and security.

The Prime Minister also participated in the G7 Summit and attended engagements linked to VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s leading technology and startup events.

Macron Praises Modi’s Political Milestone

Earlier during the visit, Macron congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. Speaking at the inauguration of Bharat Innovates 2026, the French President described the achievement as a testament to both Modi’s leadership and the strength of India’s democratic institutions.

He also pointed to India’s youthful population and expanding talent base, describing the country as an increasingly influential force in the global innovation landscape.

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India’s Technological Rise Draws Recognition

Macron used the occasion to highlight India’s advances in science and technology, particularly in the field of space exploration. Referring to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, he praised India's ability to achieve significant milestones through cost-effective innovation.

The French leader noted that the mission’s successful landing near the Moon’s south pole showcased India’s growing technological capabilities and reinforced its position among the world’s leading spacefaring nations.